Roseau County EMS helicopter relocating, but life flights will continue

ROSEAU COUNTY, Minn. — The Guardian Flight helicopter in Roseau, Minnesota, will be relocating next month, but fixed-wing aircraft emergency services will carry on.

According to a Guardian Flight press release, the last day of helicopter operations in Roseau will be May 31, and the helicopter will be relocated to Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on June 4.

“The service will change,” said Jeff Pelowski, Roseau County coordinator.. “… I know it’s out there that it’s going away, but that’s not the case. It’s just changing.”

According to the press release, helicopter EMS operations in Roseau can no longer be sustained due to declining reimbursement as well as insufficient volume.

“With the harsh weather conditions that we have in place pretty much six months out of the year, we’re completing — and able to safely complete — probably about (one) third to 40% of the requests that we get,” said Robert Miller, regional director for Guardian Flight.

As a result, the EMS flights are done primarily by fixed-wing aircraft.

“Since about two-thirds of their flights already are fixed-wing, there just hasn’t been the volume to justify having a helicopter sit here,” Pelowski said.

Fixed-wing aircraft are able to fly in a wider range of conditions, making them a much more reliable and consistent mode of transportation for patients.

“They are going to maintain their fixed-wing service here, and they are going to still have full-time 24/7 staff here,” Pelowski said.

When a medical request comes in, the Grand Forks aircraft, pilot and clinicians all get notified at the same time as the critical care trained clinician in Roseau.

While the fixed-wing aircraft is traveling from Grand Forks, which takes approximately 35 minutes, the Roseau clinician responds to the hospital, helping expedite care and preparing the patient to be life flighted.

“So, the process that we have set up is hopefully going to be very similar (in response time),” Miller said.

Guardian Flight, which has served Roseau County for nine years, renewed its annual contract in February at $65,398. Under the municipal site plan, patients flown out by a Guardian Flight aircraft have no out-of-pocket costs for the service.

“The county covers that membership on behalf of their residents,” Miller said.

Lake of the Woods County also has a municipal site plan, and its patients have utilized the Roseau County helicopter.

“Our fixed-wing aircraft can respond to Lake of the Woods County essentially in the same amount of time,” Miller said. “So those patients should not see any increased time for response from those aircraft either.”

After relocating to Grand Rapids, the Guardian Flight helicopter will still be able to respond to Lake of the Woods County, if deemed appropriate.