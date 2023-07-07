Residents evacuated from Bemidji apartment building after its found unsafe

BEMIDJI — Just six days after they were first informed and after dozens of volunteer hours, residents of the Red Pine Estates in Bemidji have been evacuated from the building.

The 47 residents of 2590 Ridgeway Ave. NW, many of whom are in their 80s and 90s and have fixed incomes, were informed Friday, June 30, that they would have six days to vacate their homes after the city ordered an evacuation due to structural concerns.

Volunteers help residents move out of Red Pine Estates on Thursday, July 6, 2023, after the residents were told on June 30 they must vacate the building, located at 2590 Ridgeway Ave. NW, by 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 6. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Inspections by the city and two separate structural engineers had found significant concerns related to the building’s load-bearing ability, and Bemidji Building Official Todd Beito made the call to require residents to vacate the structure out of a concern for their safety.

The property was required to be vacated by 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, but the tight time frame had many residents worried about how they were going to move out and where they were going to go.

Volunteers help residents move out of Red Pine Estates on Thursday, July 6, 2023, after the residents were told on June 30 they must vacate the building, located at 2590 Ridgeway Ave. NW, by 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 6. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Through this initial confusion, a crew of volunteers from the community began to organize the efforts, coordinating resources and helping residents find hotel rooms and storage units for their belongings.

While initially the city had requested an organized evacuation starting with residents on the third floor and moving down, upon learning of the volunteer effort the city’s plan evolved, explained Acting City Manager Michelle Miller.

“After we became aware of the volunteer effort we tried to get information (about the evacuation plan) to the volunteers,” Miller said. “We didn’t want every single unit moved out all at one time, so once (the volunteers) knew that they were trying to follow that guideline.”

Miller explained that the city’s role shifted to ensuring that residents were accounted for and confirming that they had somewhere to stay.

A volunteers helps residents move out of Red Pine Estates on Thursday, July 6, 2023, after the residents were told on June 30 they must vacate the building, located at 2590 Ridgeway Ave. NW, by 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 6. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Volunteers make sandwiches for residents and those helping them move out of Red Pine Estates on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“The volunteers did a lot of that, but we were working with them to make sure that we knew (residents) were going to have a place and that they were accounted for,” Miller shared. “We were just (working) to have a relationship with the volunteers and make sure we weren’t duplicating efforts.”

A little after 4 p.m., after volunteers had successfully moved out all of the residents, city officials entered the building to ensure it was vacated and locked the doors.

Around 27 of the residents are currently staying in hotels, with funds from community donations paying for their rooms for as long as the money lasts or the accommodation is needed. Volunteers have also worked to coordinate meals and transportation for the tenants, and are connecting them with housing resources.

What happens now is unclear, and much of it depends on the actions of Schuett Companies, who has not replied to requests for comment by the Pioneer.

As residents were moving out, Schuett Companies was meeting with them and offering paperwork that outlined an agreement that, if signed, would provide the resident $3,000 in exchange for releasing the company and its associates from any liabilities or damages related to the situation.

A volunteer helps residents move out of Red Pine Estates on Thursday, July 6, 2023, after the residents were told on June 30 they must vacate the building by 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 6. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Volunteers and residents alike have expressed frustration with Schuett Companies and how it has handled the proceedings, particularly with what they say is a lack of support and communication from the company and its representatives.

The United Way of Bemidji Area is still collecting donations to support residents and meet their needs as they arise and look for permanent residences. Donations can be made by going to unitedwaybemidji.org , clicking “Donate” and selecting the campaign for Red Pine.

Volunteers help residents move out of Red Pine Estates on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer