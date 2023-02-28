Reps. Kelly Armstrong and Pete Stauber join new Northern Border Security Caucus

GRAND FORKS – U.S. representatives from North Dakota and Minnesota have joined a new Congressional caucus focused on security at the U.S.-Canadian border.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, U.S. House Republicans announced the Northern Border Security Caucus, which addresses crime and immigration at the U.S.-Canadian border. Led by Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pennsylvania, and Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Montana, the new congressional caucus has 28 Republican members, including Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-North Dakota, and Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minnesota.

Armstrong said he joined the caucus because the northern border is patrolled by less border patrol agents and with less resources than the southern border. Together, Minnesota and North Dakota have a combined 861 miles of international border.

“The sophistication level of organized crime in smuggling into the United States is always going to find the path of least resistance,” he told the Herald on Tuesday.

The formation of the caucus comes after U.S. Customs and Border Protection recorded an increased number of “encounters” along the border in Fiscal Year 2022.

Encounters counted by the CBP include “inadmissibles,” individuals seeking lawful entrance into the U.S. but are determined to be inadmissible, and “apprehensions,” which refers to the physical control and detainment of a person who is not lawfully in the U.S. The CBP also tracks expulsions under Title 42 of the United States Code Section 265, which was introduced in 2020 to slow the spread of COVID-19 across international borders. Title 42 expulsions are not based on immigration status, according to the CBP.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Data, there were 109,535 encounters at the northern border in FY 2022, up from 27,180 in FY 2021. In the first third of FY 2023 — October 2022 through January 2023 — the CBP recorded 55,736 encounters.

Of the total encounters in FY 2022, 24,454 were related to Title 42.

The most encounters were recorded in the Swanton Sector, which includes all of Vermont and portions of New York and New Hampshire.

In the Grand Forks Sector, which includes all of North Dakota and Minnesota, the CBP recorded 81 encounters in FY 2022, down from 90 in FY 2021. But, so far in FY 2023, encounters are up, with 70 recorded since October 2022.

“Our borders are virtually unprotected — they are wide open,” said Kelly at a press conference announcing the new caucus. “At some point, somebody has to help Customs and Border Patrol — they are unmanned, they are unfunded, they are not equipped to do the job we are asking them to do, but they come out every day to do that to protect us.”

Armstrong and Stauber also spoke at the press conference. Stauber talked about the importance of securing the northern border as the U.S. struggles with opioid addiction and overdoses.

“Our porous borders are dangerous — dangerous to the families and dangerous to the victims falling to the cartels with the fentanyl use,” said Stauber.

While the number of encounters reported by the CBP rise, Armstrong told the Herald he feels like some border policies and a backlog in the Nexus trusted traveler program are stifling legal economic activity.

“It’s really frustrating for communities like Grand Forks — the policies of shortened border hours, vaccine passports and backlogs in the Nexus system are costing communities hundreds of millions of dollars in legal economic activity,” Armstrong said. “At the same time, all the illegal activity is going up.”

One goal of the caucus is to draw attention to illegal crossings at the northern border before the number grows even more, said Armstrong.

“We run the very big risk of only dealing with the problems in front of us and not getting in front of the potential problems coming down the pike,” Armstrong said. “That’s what this caucus is set up to do is make sure we recognize that these problems exist now, they’re going to get worse if we don’t do something to make them better and we’re going to push the (Biden) administration to do that.”