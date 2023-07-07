Red Lake Falls, Minnesota, man pleads guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct

RED LAKE COUNTY, Minn. — A Red Lake Falls, Minnesota, man facing criminal sexual conduct charges in two counties changed his plea on Friday, July 7.

Oscar Alfredo Alfaro, 39, is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Red Lake County, and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Red Lake County. Each count has a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and $40,000 in fines.

According to affidavits in the cases, a 12-year-old girl accused Alfaro of sexually abusing her multiple times.

Alfaro pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct after the state and defense agreed on a plea agreement. If it’s denied by the judge, Alfaro has the right to change his plea and proceed to trial as originally planned.

Alfaro’s sentencing is scheduled for 3 p.m. on July 19.

