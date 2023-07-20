6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Minnesota

Red Lake Falls man sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree criminal sexual conduct

He will be eligible for conditional release, though, after 10 years.

A courtroom gavel
By Sav Kelly
Today at 8:50 AM

RED LAKE COUNTY, Minn. — A Red Lake Falls, Minnesota, man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday, July 19.

Oscar Alfredo Alfaro, 39, was accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl multiple times, according to affidavits in his two felony cases.

Earlier this month, Alfaro pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Red Lake County. The second count was dismissed.

Alfaro was sentenced to the maximum of 30 years in prison, but he will be eligible for conditional release after 10 years. He has credit for 223 days in custody.

Alfaro had also been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Polk County, but the case was dismissed after he was sentenced in Red Lake County.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
