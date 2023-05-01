99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Red Flag Warning issued for northwest and west-central Minnesota

A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under the current weather conditions.

043019.N.GFH.MNBURN-Fire.jpg
The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits during a Red Flag Warning, and campfires are discouraged.
Brad Dokken/Grand Forks Herald
By Staff Report
Today at 9:58 AM

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties in parts of northwest and west-central Minnesota effective from noon to 8 p.m. today — Monday, May 1— because of extreme fire risk conditions.

Affected counties include Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clay, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Grant, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau, Wadena and Wilkin.

A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under the current weather conditions, including gusty winds and low humidity. Residents should not burn in those counties where a Red Flag Warning is in effect and should check any recent burning they may have done to ensure the fire is completely out. The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits during the Red Flag Warning, and campfires are discouraged.

“Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions,” said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist.

Red Flag Warnings are evolving situations. Visit the National Weather Service , ( weather.gov ) for updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website ( mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions ).

What To Read Next
7e704c-20230327-um-grad-student-rally-2000.jpg
Minnesota
U of M graduate student workers win vote to unionize
May 01, 2023 10:26 AM
 · 
By  Abbey Machtig / MPR News
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: What makes grass turn green in spring?
May 01, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3rd-Precinct.jpg
Minnesota
Pentagon emails show National Guard preparing for mission hours before Minneapolis' Third Precinct burned
April 30, 2023 01:38 PM
 · 
By  Andy Mannix / Star Tribune
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
North Dakota Reps. Jon Nelson and Brandy Pyle embrace after the state House of Representatives adjourns in the early hours of Sunday, April 30, 2023.
North Dakota
North Dakota lawmakers adjourn after approving record $19.6B budget
April 30, 2023 03:25 AM
 · 
By  Jack Dura / The Bismarck Tribune
010321 S GFH UNDMBB BrandonMcKissic TyreeIhenacho01.jpg
College
With return in motion, UND's Ihenacho says 'I shouldn't have left in the first place'
May 01, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
Drew Wrigley AG Office photo.jpg
North Dakota
Bill requiring state agencies to preserve emails is a good thing, North Dakota AG says
May 01, 2023 07:58 AM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
041823 MintoFlood.jpg
North Dakota
Spring flooding was less severe than initially expected for most northern Red River Basin communities
May 01, 2023 07:45 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo