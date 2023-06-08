99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Polk County opens first Family Resource Center in Crookston

At the Family Resource Center, families can access services like economic assistance, career help and child support.

IMG-3005.JPG
Chris Boike, Crookston Public Library director, and Victoria Ramirez, family resource coordinator, hold a banner with the Polk County Family Resource Center logo on it in front of the Crookston Public Library.
Ingrid Harbo / Grand Forks Herald
Ingrid Harbo
By Ingrid Harbo
Today at 2:01 PM

CROOKSTON — A new Polk County program that links families with support services fills a need for connection within the county’s communities, says Victoria Ramirez, a Polk county social services manager.

“Particularly through COVID and after COVID, there has been a disconnect between families and communities, and families and providers,” Ramirez said. “That’s a huge piece of it — how can we connect with families again?”

On Monday, June 5, Polk County opened its first Family Resource Center in Crookston, co-located with the Crookston library. There, families can access services like economic assistance, career help and child support. The FRC model has an overarching goal of strengthening families and reducing child maltreatment, said Ramirez, who serves as the center’s family resource coordinator.

Based on the National Family Support Network’s model, Polk County is one of seven counties in Minnesota piloting FRCs in the state. The first FRC in the state opened in Scott County in 2021. Pine County is expected to launch its first FRC on June 8. Ottertail, Washington, Sherburne and St. Louis counties are in the planning phases of creating FRCs.

“Here in Minnesota, it is an initiative that has been pushed and is gaining a lot of momentum,” Ramirez said.

Polk County Social Services is using a portion of a $177,000 American Rescue Plan Act appropriation to fund the FRC. The team approach between multiple agencies to provide services reduces the cost of running the center, said Karen Warmack, Polk County Social Services director.

The ARPA funding also supports child care providers and foster care in the county.

The Polk County FRC will not replace services available in the community, but will help parents and families connect with and navigate resources already in the community, Ramirez said.

The center’s core services include economic assistance program support, child support consultations, career assistance through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s CareerForce program and Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children consultations. Service providers will have time to meet with parents and families in need of assistance at the FRC on different days throughout each month.

Representatives from Polk County Public Health and Polk County Social Services, as well as other organizations in Crookston, like the public school district, mental health provider Alluma and the Tri-Valley Opportunity Council will also provide services at the FRC.

As the family resource coordinator, Ramirez will build relationships with families and help parents with “navigating the system so that we prevent them from falling through the cracks,” she said.

By co-locating with the library, people who come to the FRC will also have access to services already provided through the Lake Agassiz Regional Library system, including book checkout, printers and access to a legal kiosk.

In the past, said Chris Boike, director of the Crookston Public Library, when library staff could not help families navigate a need, they would direct those families to off-site services like public health, social services or the school district. The addition of the FRC and family resource coordinator to the system “brings it all together,” Boike said.

“It’s a very much needed collaboration,” Boike said. “We look forward to working, as we have been, with all the partners to make it happen and to help people in need. That’s what we’re here for.”

Polk County Social Services plans to open an FRC in East Grand Forks in the next few weeks, and is exploring options in eastern Polk County.

Ingrid Harbo
By Ingrid Harbo
Ingrid Harbo joined the Grand Forks Herald in September 2021.

Harbo covers Grand Forks region news, and also writes about business in Grand Forks and the surrounding area.

Readers can reach Harbo at 701-780-1124 or iharbo@gfherald.com. Follow her on Twitter @ingridaharbo.
