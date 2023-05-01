99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Minnesota

Polk County emergency management accepting damage reports for flood expenses

IDA reports are due May 15.

By Sav Kelly
Today at 5:18 PM

POLK COUNTY, Minn. — Polk County Emergency Management is accepting Initial Damage Assessment (IDA) reports for expenses caused by flood-related damages after April 11.

According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, all local government and public entities that experienced flood-related damages and/or costs should submit an IDA report as soon as possible.

"The submitted IDA reports will be utilized by local, state, and federal officials to determine if the disaster related expenses could qualify for any State and/or Federal assistance," the release said.

According to the release, expenses and damages to document on IDA reports include any kind of emergency protective measures and debris removal, as well as damages to public roads, bridges, water control facilities, buildings, equipment and utilities.

IDA reports need to be submitted to the Polk County Emergency Management Department by May 15. Not submitting disaster-related costs and damages could make an organization ineligible for any state or federal assistance, the release said.

More information is available at www.co.polk.mn.us/IDAP for those who need to obtain IDA forms.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
