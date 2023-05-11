Police release name of man found dead at Digi-Key

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — The Thief River Falls Police Department released the name of a man found dead at Digi-Key Corporation in Thief River Falls on Tuesday night, May 9.

The man — a Digi-Key employee — was identified as Steven Opdahl of Oklee, Minnesota, in an updated press release.

Opdahl's death is suspected to be due to "homicidal violence," according to the Thief River Falls Police Department.

Jorge Luis Benitez-Estremera, who is not a Digi-Key employee, was taken into custody for second-degree intentional murder (not premeditated).

The death is being investigated by the Thief River Falls Police Department, Pennington County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the TRFPD, there is no threat to the public.