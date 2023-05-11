99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

Police release name of man found dead at Digi-Key

The death is under investigation.

By Sav Kelly
Today at 9:52 AM

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — The Thief River Falls Police Department released the name of a man found dead at Digi-Key Corporation in Thief River Falls on Tuesday night, May 9.

The man — a Digi-Key employee — was identified as Steven Opdahl of Oklee, Minnesota, in an updated press release.

Opdahl's death is suspected to be due to "homicidal violence," according to the Thief River Falls Police Department.

Jorge Luis Benitez-Estremera, who is not a Digi-Key employee, was taken into custody for second-degree intentional murder (not premeditated).

The death is being investigated by the Thief River Falls Police Department, Pennington County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

According to the TRFPD, there is no threat to the public.

Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
