Parks and Rec Superintendent Reid Huttunen named East Grand Forks city administrator

Huttunen is expected to begin his new role with the city on Aug. 1, pending contract negotiations.

In this Herald file photo, Reid Huttunen, East Grand Forks Parks and Recreation superintendent, is photographed in the Civic Center Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Hannah Shirley
By Hannah Shirley
Today at 4:26 PM

EAST GRAND FORKS — East Grand Forks Parks and Recreation Superintendent Reid Huttunen will be the next East Grand Forks city administrator.

East Grand Forks City Council members announced Thursday afternoon, July 20, that they had offered the position to Huttunen, who confirmed to the Herald that he intended to accept.

Huttunen was one of two finalists for the position, along with Megan Nelson, city clerk and interim city administrator.

East Grand Forks City Council President Mark Olstad said the decision between the two internal candidates was not an easy one.

"It was a decision that we didn't take lightly," Olstad said. "Both have a lot of experience with the city, a lot of experience working with different entities, be it the county, the state, businesses in town — Reid's past experience dealing with the public and dealing with the parks and rec department and having a great department there, and Megan with working as city clerk and interim city administrator, her knowledge of how things happen and what needs to be done."

Ultimately, Huttunen's experience in East Grand Forks made the difference, Olstad said. Huttunen's work was instrumental in gaining legislative approval for a 20-year, 1% sales tax increase to fund improvements to city recreational facilities over the last several years. The increase will be put to a citywide vote in November 2024.

Huttunen also has been highly involved in the $1.2 million LaFave Park improvement project .

Huttunen, speaking with the Herald shortly after receiving his offer letter, said he was excited about the new role.

"I've built up a lot of great experience here in my seven years with the city already, and I have the great benefit that I know the city well," he said. "A lot of major projects and issues the city is dealing with really have been centered around parks and rec-type activities and programs, like the pending sales tax and the big LaFave Park project that we're working on. I think I'm primed to be able to step into the job and really hit the ground running."

Huttunen's contract will be discussed at the upcoming City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 25. He is expected to start on Aug. 1.

Huttunen grew up in Pembina, N.D., and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Crookston, but has lived in the East Grand Forks area for nearly 15 years. He has served as the city parks and recreation superintendent for seven years.

Filling that soon-to-be vacated superintendent position will be among Huttunen's first challenges to tackle in his new role, along with the 2024 city budget and negotiations with local labor unions.

"I think the first success that we need to accomplish is continuing to and finishing this work that our ad hoc finance committee has put into place, and really with the City Council support," Huttunen said.

He said he hopes to be able to "bring our budget to a more solid and consistent place."

Olstad said he has no doubt Huttunen is ready to rise to the task.

"I think Reid has proven himself," he said.

