NW Minn. man admits to killing woman in 100 mph crash in SD

WATERTOWN, S.D. — A Moorhead man has admitted to causing a crash four years ago that killed a 43-year-old woman in South Dakota.

Gage Thatcher Stevenson, 20, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, July 5, in South Dakota’s Codington District Court to second-degree manslaughter, a lesser charge than the original first-degree murder with which he was charged. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

The guilty plea means Stevenson acknowledges killing 43-year-old Dawn Meyer when he crashed into her vehicle on Sept. 17, 2019, in Watertown. Law enforcement said he was driving more than 100 mph at the time of the crash. Meyer was driving less than 35 mph, according to one news article.

Authorities also said Stevenson was trying to kill himself in the crash. Meyer died at the scene, and Stevenson suffered serious injuries.

He is slated to be sentenced Aug. 23.