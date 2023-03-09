Northwest Minnesota school district to join AmeriCorps program this summer

CLIMAX, Minn.— A northwest Minnesota school district will soon be a part of an AmeriCorps program that seeks to better the lives of Minnesotans.

Beginning in May, Climax-Shelly School District will be a part of AmeriCorps’ Summer Impact Corps program.

This new program, beginning this May, will provide 450 service opportunities for Minnesotans to assist the state with educational, housing and climate related issues. Minnesotans who are over the age of 17 (or 18 and older for certain positions) and have graduated high school (or equivalent) can serve full-time either from May 22 to Aug. 12 or June 5 to Aug. 26, according to a press release. Those looking to serve from May to August should apply by May 5, and those seeking the June to August timeframe need to apply by May 17.

“People often associate summer months with idyllic days of vacation and relaxation,” said Chue Xiong, program director of Summer Impact Corps. “This is not the case for a large portion of Minnesotans, who are struggling with housing, paying energy-related bills and, for many students, learning issues. So, AmeriCorps has created this pilot program to bring people interested in summer service together with people in need.”

The Summer Impact Corps was inspired by the support Minnesotans gave their communities during the 2020 and 2021 emergency response initiatives. In 2020, more than 200 people helped communities struggling with the pandemic. In 2021, that number increased to more than 300.

“What we’ve learned is that many Minnesotans are looking for an opportunity to serve their communities in the summer, and their help can make a big difference to school districts, local governments, and nonprofit organizations,” Xiong said.

This new summer Corps will partner the service members with local organizations participating in the program for 12 weeks. Participants will be provided a living stipend of $6,600, along with benefits like $1,374 for student loans and tuitions, as well as free individual health insurance and child care assistance for those who qualify, according to the press release. They will also receive training and support for their services.

One area in Minnesota these future AmeriCorps members can assist is the Climax-Shelly School District, which hopes to support students by developing their reading skills.

“They’re going to host two youth learning and enrichment fellow positions and we’re looking forward to connecting with members of the community who might want to help students through Summer Impact Corps,” Xiong said.

Currently, 20 Minnesota communities are partnered with the Summer Impact Corps, including Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity in Moorhead, which is welcoming three housing-focused AmeriCorps positions, according to Xiong.

As for what the Summer Impact Corps may accomplish, Xiong hopes for Minnesotans to support the communities they live in.

“We hope that more Minnesotans will feel inspired to sign up for a summer of impact and lend a hand this summer,” she said. “We hope – in fact, we know – that the AmeriCorps members will gain new experiences, make new connections, develop new skills, build their resume and their confidence, and feel good about making an impact. And we hope that having the help of AmeriCorps members will help our partners like Climax-Shelly School District and Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity do even more this summer to support their community.”

Minnesotans who want to become a part of the Summer Impact Corps can find more information at ampact.us/summer . Organizations wanting to partner with AmeriCorps can find more information at ampact.us/partner.