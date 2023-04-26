Northwest Minnesota man pleads not guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct

RED LAKE COUNTY, Minn. — A Red Lake Falls, Minnesota, man facing criminal sexual conduct charges pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, April 26.

Oscar Alfredo Alfaro, 39, waived his omnibus hearing and pleaded not guilty to two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct. Each felony charge has a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and $40,000 in fines.

According to an affidavit in the case, a Red Lake County social worker contacted law enforcement in December after receiving a report of sexual abuse involving Alfaro and a 12-year-old girl.

In a forensic interview with Polk County Social Services, the girl “disclosed that she had been sexually abused by (Alfaro) multiple times,” the affidavit said.

Alfaro’s pre-trial is scheduled for June 7.

