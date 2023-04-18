Nine rescued from flooded bog near Warroad, seven in U.S. illegally

WARROAD, Minn. — A group of nine individuals suffering from exposure to harsh weather conditions were found near Warroad, Minnesota on Tuesday, April 18.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police received an emergency call from a member of the group early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, its agents responded at approximately 4:50 a.m.

The group was located in a flooded bog west of Warroad, according to CBP.

Agents tended to the group before first responders’ arrival, then the individuals were transported to regional medical facilities for treatment.

Agents determined seven of the nine group members entered the United States illegally and didn’t have any legal documentation permitting their presence in the U.S.

When the individuals are medically cleared, they will be transported to a U.S. Border Patrol station, according to CBP.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.