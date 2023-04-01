99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

New Crookston superintendent says plans for new athletic facility, school’s diversity drew him to job

Bergquist, who is currently the superintendent in Osakis, Minnesota, said voters approving the referendum in February shows the Crookston community’s investment in the school district.

Randy Bergquist.jpg
Randy Bergquist, superintendent of Osakis Public Schools, was selected as the next superintendent in Crookston, Minnesota.
Contributed / Randy Bergquist
Ingrid Harbo
By Ingrid Harbo
Today at 6:48 AM

CROOKSTON — Crookston Public School’s next superintendent says he was drawn to the district by activity like a recently passed $4.9 million referendum for a new athletic facility.

On Wednesday, March 28, Crookston Public Schools announced it had selected Randy Bergquist as the district’s next superintendent. Bergquist, who is currently the superintendent in Osakis, Minnesota, said voters approving the referendum in February shows the Crookston community’s investment in the school district.

“What a great thing for the community of Crookston, for the school district — getting these extra things that they passed in the referendum, the track, football field and so forth, is going to bring families and businesses to the community of Crookston,” he said.

READ MORE
gfbus
North Dakota
Future of busing at Grand Forks School District unclear
The school board recently rejected a bid from Dietrich after it came in 80% higher from this year's contract.
March 31, 2023 10:04 PM
 · 
By  Matt Henson
North Dakota
North Dakota Senate defeats bill to change faculty tenure at Bismarck State, Dickinson State
March 31, 2023 02:54 PM
North Dakota
North Dakota House revives plan to fund free school lunches for low-income kids
March 31, 2023 02:02 PM
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Archery in schools program hits its mark in Minnesota
March 31, 2023 06:50 AM

Bergquist has been superintendent at Osakis Public Schools for seven years. Before he was a superintendent, he worked as a principal at elementary, middle and high schools, taught seventh through 12th grade social studies and was an assistant athletic director. Bergquist earned a doctorate degree in December.

“That doesn’t mean I’m smarter, it just means I like to think I’m a lifelong learner and I think that’s really important as educators, no matter what position you are in, that you’re continuously learning to be the best you can to ensure student success and achievement,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bergquist said the diversity at Crookston Public Schools also drew him to the superintendent position.

“I think it’s important that we as educators make sure that all students are able to learn, no matter who they are or where they are from,” said Bergquist.

Construction of the new multi-use athletic facility, expected to start this spring or summer, is not the only upcoming project in the school district. In the next couple of years, Crookston Public Schools also plans to build an addition to one of its elementary schools, renovate its high school and close its other elementary school. Crookston School Board Chair Frank Fee said the board wanted an experienced superintendent to lead the district through the transitional time.

“We’re in a busy time coming up with the new athletic complex, closing a school and adding on to another,” Fee said. “So there are a couple of big projects there and we felt his experience as a superintendent would help in that regard.”

Bergquist says he looks forward to getting to know educational stakeholders and the community in Crookston.

“I’m one of those team players, cooperative people who likes to work with businesses, community members, organizations, parents, students, staff and teachers to ensure that all students, no matter who they are, where they’re from, can and should be able to learn,” Bergquist said.

Bergquist will succeed interim superintendent Dave Kuehn. The Crookston School Board will have a special meeting on Monday, April 3, to approve Bergquist’s contract.

Ingrid Harbo
By Ingrid Harbo
Ingrid Harbo joined the Grand Forks Herald in September 2021.

Harbo covers Grand Forks region news, and also writes about business in Grand Forks and the surrounding area.

Readers can reach Harbo at 701-780-1124 or iharbo@gfherald.com. Follow her on Twitter @ingridaharbo.
What To Read Next
03xx23 WarroadNewspaper1.jpg
Minnesota
No news isn’t good news in Warroad, a town that grapples with the loss of its newspaper
April 01, 2023 07:03 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board, in orange colored vests, were on the scene of the BNSF Railway train derailment in Raymond on Friday. The NTSB is investigating the cause of the derailment.
Minnesota
'Incredible' response — and luck — kept fiery train derailment in check
March 31, 2023 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 020.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota lawmakers push rail safety bill after fiery ethanol derailment
March 31, 2023 06:28 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Alerus Remodel 1.jpg
Local
Remodel on suite level at Grand Forks Alerus Center underway
April 01, 2023 07:10 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
NDGF Calendar Page May 2022.jpg
Northland Outdoors
DNR webinars, shooting sports events coming up on Outdoors Calendar
April 01, 2023 06:11 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Drew Wrigley, in a navy blue suit and red tie, points to a rising bar graph.
North Dakota
Tough-on-crime bill rewritten to drop minimum sentences for violent gun crimes, offenses against police
April 01, 2023 05:32 AM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
sanctuary.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota lawmakers pass bill banning immigrant 'sanctuary' cities
April 01, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Turley