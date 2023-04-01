New Crookston superintendent says plans for new athletic facility, school’s diversity drew him to job

CROOKSTON — Crookston Public School’s next superintendent says he was drawn to the district by activity like a recently passed $4.9 million referendum for a new athletic facility.

On Wednesday, March 28, Crookston Public Schools announced it had selected Randy Bergquist as the district’s next superintendent. Bergquist, who is currently the superintendent in Osakis, Minnesota, said voters approving the referendum in February shows the Crookston community’s investment in the school district.

“What a great thing for the community of Crookston, for the school district — getting these extra things that they passed in the referendum, the track, football field and so forth, is going to bring families and businesses to the community of Crookston,” he said.

Bergquist has been superintendent at Osakis Public Schools for seven years. Before he was a superintendent, he worked as a principal at elementary, middle and high schools, taught seventh through 12th grade social studies and was an assistant athletic director. Bergquist earned a doctorate degree in December.

“That doesn’t mean I’m smarter, it just means I like to think I’m a lifelong learner and I think that’s really important as educators, no matter what position you are in, that you’re continuously learning to be the best you can to ensure student success and achievement,” he said.

Bergquist said the diversity at Crookston Public Schools also drew him to the superintendent position.

“I think it’s important that we as educators make sure that all students are able to learn, no matter who they are or where they are from,” said Bergquist.

Construction of the new multi-use athletic facility, expected to start this spring or summer, is not the only upcoming project in the school district. In the next couple of years, Crookston Public Schools also plans to build an addition to one of its elementary schools, renovate its high school and close its other elementary school. Crookston School Board Chair Frank Fee said the board wanted an experienced superintendent to lead the district through the transitional time.

“We’re in a busy time coming up with the new athletic complex, closing a school and adding on to another,” Fee said. “So there are a couple of big projects there and we felt his experience as a superintendent would help in that regard.”

Bergquist says he looks forward to getting to know educational stakeholders and the community in Crookston.

“I’m one of those team players, cooperative people who likes to work with businesses, community members, organizations, parents, students, staff and teachers to ensure that all students, no matter who they are, where they’re from, can and should be able to learn,” Bergquist said.

Bergquist will succeed interim superintendent Dave Kuehn. The Crookston School Board will have a special meeting on Monday, April 3, to approve Bergquist’s contract.