Moorhead abortion clinic seeing 10-15% more patients, many from out of state

MOORHEAD — Before the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade, Jennifer Bjornson was always careful how she represented her views, like wearing a T-shirt in support of abortion rights in public.

Until last year, the Red River Women's Clinic, the place where she works, was in North Dakota where politicians rarely showed support for the abortion provider. Now, in Minnesota, Bjornson and clinic staff are surprised at how supportive the state has been regarding abortion rights.

“Now I don’t think twice about it," Bjornson said of publicly backing abortion rights. "I shouldn’t be ashamed to be proud."

Bjornson, the clinic's emergency services manager, told her story to a group of Minnesota politicians who came to support the clinic at 302 U.S. Highway 75 in Moorhead on Thursday, June 29, and to listen about how the past year has been since women’s abortion rights were fundamentally changed by Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“We have to be able to wear that T-shirt and we see it as a minority of people who oppose this access,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said.

With Flanagan were other federal and state elected leaders, who support abortion rights, saying they were proud to be an island for abortion providers in the Midwest. The clinic was the first stop in their visit to Moorhead, which preceded a tour to inspect investments in broadband internet and other local infrastructure.

The Red River Women's Clinic, the only abortion clinic in North Dakota, was forced last year to leave downtown Fargo, said clinic director Tammi Kromenaker. About 47 days after it closed, it reopened in the neighboring city of Moorhead, and has seen a 10-15% increase in patients not only from North Dakota and Minnesota, but as far south as Texas.

Tammi Kromenaker, director of the Red River Women's Clinic in Moorhead, talks to elected leaders Thursday, June 29, 2023, about the clinic's experiences since its move from Fargo. C.S. Hagen / The Forum

“We’ve always seen people from multiple states, but this past year we’re seeing people literally from Texas and Nebraska,” Kromenaker said.

When patients arrive, some people are afraid they will be punished for traveling across state lines to have an abortion, Kromenaker said.

“The biggest fear from people in North Dakota is ‘Will I get in trouble?’ if they cross the Red River to have an abortion,” Kromenaker said.

Kromenaker will allay their fears, saying that Minnesota protects women seeking abortions.

“We have been on the defensive for so long, it’s hard to go on the offensive, it’s hard to dream. Here, they’re with us, they’re not against us. This would never have happened five minutes away,” said Kromenaker, referring to politicians coming into the clinic to visit.

After the Dobbs ruling in June 2022, a North Dakota trigger law went into effect banning abortion, with exceptions for rape and incest. Now a court battle over the state law is playing out between North Dakota officials and the clinic and its backers.

“We were forced out of North Dakota and forced to buy a building, but it really is a victory for our staff and our patients. We can offer the same care in a better environment,” Kromenaker said.

“We lost, but we really gained,” said Ashley Franz, a nurse at the clinic.

“But we’re still fighting,” Kromenaker said. The clinic director noted that four new North Dakota physicians have joined the clinic's lawsuit, which contends that the state's new law is vague and confusing for physicians to interpret, endangering the lives of pregnant women .

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., left, and Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan talk to the press after meeting with the Red River Women's Clinic staff on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Moorhead. C.S. Hagen / The Forum

Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., said that further threats to abortion rights are real.

“There are people who are dedicated to a national ban on abortion, and we will not allow that. The reality is we don’t have the votes to protect reproductive freedom, but I will not stop until it’s done," Smith said.

Asked if the laws changed in North Dakota would the clinic move back, Kromenaker said no.

“Even if abortion was legal in North Dakota, all the hoops, the restrictions, not until all of those other laws are overturned, then no, we will stay in a state that supports us,” Kromenaker said.