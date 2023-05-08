Minnesota woman dies in 2-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Fargo-Moorhead

MOORHEAD — A Breckenridge, Minn., woman is dead after two vehicles collided in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 late Sunday morning, May 7, at the Red River bridge, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The extent of injuries to others in the vehicles involved hadn't yet been determined by the time the Patrol released an initial report on the accident at 4:47 p.m.

The crash was reported about 11:29 a.m., though a description of the accident was not included in the initial report.

The woman who died was identified as Shalie Dawn Lipp, 21, of Breckenridge. She was a passenger in a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Joseph Vital Trottier, 35, of West Fargo.

The other vehicle involved in the crash was a 2017 Jeep Cherokee driven by Michael John Duea, 63, of Savage, Minn. His passengers were Kymberli Ann Duea, 58, of Savage, and Steven Vincent Duea, 66, of Otsego, Minn.

The crash backed up traffic for two hours Sunday, forcing eastbound traffic to be diverted off the freeway to Fargo’s South University Drive.

Traffic on I-94 was reopened about 1:40 p.m.