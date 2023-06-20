Minnesota man sentenced to two months for child pornography possession

ROSEAU COUNTY, Minn. — A Warroad, Minnesota, man charged with possession of child pornography was sentenced to 60 days of electronic home monitoring on Tuesday, June 20.

Mark Edward Genereux, 65, was charged with six counts of felony possession of child pornography after law enforcement found 111 files of sexual abuse material on his electronic devices, according to an affidavit in the case.

Genereux submitted an Alford plea to one count last month, meaning he does not plead guilty but acknowledges there is sufficient evidence for a jury to find him guilty. The remaining five counts were dismissed.

Genereux can complete 30 days of his sentence at a time within a period of three months. He is on supervised probation for three years.

Genereux was granted a 15-month stay of imposition, which means his felony charge will be deemed a misdemeanor if he remains law-abiding and fulfills his probation conditions for that time period.

