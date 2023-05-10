99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Minnesota man pleads guilty to child pornography possession

He submitted an Alford plea to one of six counts, and his sentencing is scheduled for June.

A courtroom gavel
By Sav Kelly
Today at 9:48 AM

ROSEAU COUNTY, Minn. — A Warroad, Minnesota, man charged with child pornography possession pleaded guilty on Monday, May 8.

Mark Edward Genereux, 64, is charged with six counts of felony possession of child pornography. In April 2022, law enforcement found 111 files of sexual abuse material on Genereux's electronic devices.

Genereux plead guilty to one count through an Alford plea.

The state and defense agreed to grant Genereux a stay of imposition, with 60 days staggered electronic home monitoring. If this agreement is accepted by the court, Genereux will be permitted to serve 30 days twice within a year of sentencing.

Genereux would be placed on supervised probation for up to three years under the agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Genereux's sentencing is scheduled for June 19, but if the agreement is not approved, he can withdraw his guilty plea.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
IMG_5562.JPG
Minnesota
Carson Kahler goes live from the tractor cab to a watching world
May 10, 2023 10:31 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher
051323.F.FF.InsuranceWEB.jpg
Business
Are severe storms fueling changes in homeowner insurance policies?
May 10, 2023 08:08 AM
 · 
By  David Olson
dogabuse
Minnesota
Woman who left dog in frigid temps near Hillsboro now under investigation for further dog abuse
May 09, 2023 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Matt Henson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Tim Mahoney wears a suit and holds two news microphones next to John Hoeven and another man in sunglasses.
North Dakota
Federal work on metro flood diversion project coming in $170 million under budget
May 10, 2023 09:53 AM
 · 
By  Patrick Springer
Kenny Chesney at Grand Forks Alerus Center, May 9, 2023.jpg
Local
Vacation vibe settles in as Kenny Chesney stirs nostalgia at Grand Forks' Alerus Center
May 10, 2023 08:56 AM
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel
PatLamontHayes.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
‘Blues on the Red’ returns to Town Square with headliner Lamont Cranston Band
May 10, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
072519.N.GFH. Coiya Tompkins
North Dakota
Budget doubled for Council on Abused Women’s Services, but there's still work to do, says CEO of CVIC
May 10, 2023 06:35 AM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly