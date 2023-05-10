Minnesota man pleads guilty to child pornography possession

ROSEAU COUNTY, Minn. — A Warroad, Minnesota, man charged with child pornography possession pleaded guilty on Monday, May 8.

Mark Edward Genereux, 64, is charged with six counts of felony possession of child pornography. In April 2022, law enforcement found 111 files of sexual abuse material on Genereux's electronic devices.

Genereux plead guilty to one count through an Alford plea.

The state and defense agreed to grant Genereux a stay of imposition, with 60 days staggered electronic home monitoring. If this agreement is accepted by the court, Genereux will be permitted to serve 30 days twice within a year of sentencing.

Genereux would be placed on supervised probation for up to three years under the agreement.

Genereux's sentencing is scheduled for June 19, but if the agreement is not approved, he can withdraw his guilty plea.