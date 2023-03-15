Minnesota man charged with child pornography possession has initial appearance

ROSEAU COUNTY, Minn. – A Warroad, Minnesota, man recently charged with multiple counts of child pornography possession had his initial appearance in court on March 13.

Mark Edward Genereux, 64, received a summons from the court in February. In his initial appearance on Monday, March 13, Genereux’s bond conditions were set.

Genereux has not been arrested and can maintain his bond at no cost with conditions, according to court documents. Conditions include surrendering firearms to law enforcement, making all court appearances, keeping the peace and notifying the court of any changes in address or telephone number.

Genereux’s unconditional bond would cost $15,000 cash or $50,000 surety.

In December 2020, three Yahoo accounts were linked to 12 cyber tips “associated with the transmission of child pornography via email,” according to an affidavit in the case. All three accounts were found to be owned by Genereux, and a search warrant was issued for his residence in Warroad, the affidavit said.

At Genereux’s residence, multiple electronic devices were seized. He agreed to speak with law enforcement, the affidavit said.

In April of 2022, law enforcement concluded its review of the images. On Genereux’s electronic devices, law enforcement marked 111 files as child sexual abuse material and 505 as child exploitative images, the affidavit said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children completed a Child Identification Report in May, which identified 64 of the files as child victims, the affidavit said.

Genereux is charged with six felony counts of child pornography possession. Each count has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

Genereux is scheduled for an omnibus hearing on April 10.