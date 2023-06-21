Minn. BCA investigating inmate death at Lac qui Parle County Jail

ST. PAUL — A Graceville man was found dead Saturday, June 17, in his cell at the Lac qui Parle County Jail in an apparent hanging.

Dennis Eugene Kipp, 60, was found dead just before 4 p.m. in the jail in Madison, where he was being held pending a drug possession charge from Big Stone County, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Kipp was the only person in his housing unit at the time, and he was declared dead at the scene, the BCA said in a news release.

The Lac qui Parle County Sheriff’s Office asked the BCA to investigate. As part of its preliminary investigation, BCA agents are reviewing all available video footage from inside the jail.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting the autopsy,

When the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without recommendation to the Lac qui Parle County Attorney’s Office for review.