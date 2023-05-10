Man found dead at Digi-Key in Thief River Falls, murder investigation ongoing

THIEF RIVER FALLS, M.N. — A man was found dead at Digi-Key Corporation in Thief River Falls on Tuesday night, May 9, and a homicide investigation has begun.

The Thief River Falls Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff's Office responded to Digi-Key Corporation at 701 Brooks Ave. S at 10:12 p.m., according to a press release from the department.

A man was found dead due to "homicidal violence," the release said.

Jorge Luis-Benitez-Estremera is in custody on a second-degree intentional murder (not premeditated) charge.

The name of the deceased will not be released until the family has been notified, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thief River Falls Police Department, Pennington County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the incident.

According to the release, there is no threat to the public. More information will be released as it becomes available.