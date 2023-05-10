99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Man found dead at Digi-Key in Thief River Falls, murder investigation ongoing

Jorge Luis-Benitez-Estremera is in custody on a second-degree intentional murder (not premeditated) charge. The name of the deceased has not been released.

handcuffs-investigation.jpg
By Sav Kelly
Today at 9:33 AM

THIEF RIVER FALLS, M.N. — A man was found dead at Digi-Key Corporation in Thief River Falls on Tuesday night, May 9, and a homicide investigation has begun.

The Thief River Falls Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff's Office responded to Digi-Key Corporation at 701 Brooks Ave. S at 10:12 p.m., according to a press release from the department.

A man was found dead due to "homicidal violence," the release said.

Jorge Luis-Benitez-Estremera is in custody on a second-degree intentional murder (not premeditated) charge.

The name of the deceased will not be released until the family has been notified, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thief River Falls Police Department, Pennington County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the incident.

According to the release, there is no threat to the public. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
051323.F.FF.InsuranceWEB.jpg
Business
Are severe storms fueling changes in homeowner insurance policies?
May 10, 2023 08:08 AM
 · 
By  David Olson
dogabuse
Minnesota
Woman who left dog in frigid temps near Hillsboro now under investigation for further dog abuse
May 09, 2023 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Matt Henson
FSA Ambulance lights
Minnesota
Kayaker's body recovered along North Shore of Lake Superior
May 09, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Kenny Chesney at Grand Forks Alerus Center, May 9, 2023.jpg
Local
Vacation vibe settles in as Kenny Chesney stirs nostalgia at Grand Forks' Alerus Center
May 10, 2023 08:56 AM
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel
PatLamontHayes.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
‘Blues on the Red’ returns to Town Square with headliner Lamont Cranston Band
May 10, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
072519.N.GFH. Coiya Tompkins
North Dakota
Budget doubled for Council on Abused Women’s Services, but there's still work to do, says CEO of CVIC
May 10, 2023 06:35 AM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
051023 S GFH GFBGOLF0601.jpg
Prep
West Fargo Sheyenne takes third consecutive tournament at King's Walk
May 09, 2023 09:35 PM
 · 
By  Maxwell Marko