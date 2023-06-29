Law enforcement identifies man found dead in Polk County plane crash

POLK COUNTY, Minn. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified the man found dead inside a plane that crashed on Tuesday, June 27.

The crash was reported at 8:30 p.m. The plane came down in a field between Climax and Beltrami.

The pilot, who has been identified as 39-year-old Adam Thomas Parnow of Crookston, Minnesota, was the plane's only occupant, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further details will be released at this time.