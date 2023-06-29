Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Law enforcement identifies man found dead in Polk County plane crash

The man was the plane's pilot and sole occupant.

Polk County Sheriff's Office.png
Polk County Sheriff's Office.
By Sav Kelly
Today at 2:25 PM

POLK COUNTY, Minn. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified the man found dead inside a plane that crashed on Tuesday, June 27.

The crash was reported at 8:30 p.m. The plane came down in a field between Climax and Beltrami.

The pilot, who has been identified as 39-year-old Adam Thomas Parnow of Crookston, Minnesota, was the plane's only occupant, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further details will be released at this time.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
Screenshot 2023-06-28 200550.jpg
Minnesota
Body found in retention pond believed to be missing Rochester woman
June 29, 2023 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Crash Report FSA
Minnesota
Glyndon teen killed in car-semi collision in Clay County
June 29, 2023 10:21 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff
2289305+police.jpg
Minnesota
3 arrested in string of Otter Tail County burglaries; $200K of stolen goods recovered
June 29, 2023 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A courtroom gavel
Local
Grand Forks man accused of stabbing has initial appearance in court
June 29, 2023 02:09 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Polk County Sheriff's Office.png
Minnesota
Law enforcement identifies man found dead in Polk County plane crash
June 29, 2023 02:25 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
20230627_180430.jpg
Business
Grand Forks AMC movie theater to close for good on Thursday
June 27, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Delaney Otto
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows TikTok app logo
Local
UND, NDSU students report mixed feelings on NDUS TikTok ban
June 29, 2023 06:51 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish