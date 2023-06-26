Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Juvenile taken to hospital after ATV rollover crash in Polk County

The crash, which occurred on Saturday, June 24, is under investigation.

3310272+atv-crash-graf.png
By Sav Kelly
Today at 2:24 PM

POLK COUNTY, Minn. — A juvenile was transported to the hospital after an ATV rollover crash on Saturday, June 24.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash at the interesection of 150th Ave. S.W. and 220th St. S.W. at 8:23 p.m, according to a press release.

Through law enforcement investigation, it was suspected the 2017 Polaris Ranger was traveling northbound through a field when the driver attempted to turn, causing the ATV to roll over.

There were two juvenile females involved, aged 13 and 15, the press release said. The 13-year-old was cleared by the Crookston Area Ambulance on scene and the 15-year-old was transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle.

No seat belts or helmets were utilized at the time of the crash. Alcohol use is not suspected, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crash is under investigation.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
Kingsbury memorial 062523.JPG
Minnesota
Madeline Kingsbury’s loved ones reconcile loss, anger at memorial
June 26, 2023 01:32 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Aerial view of Black Beach
Minnesota
2 Twin Cities teens dead after cliff jumping in northeast Minn.
June 26, 2023 11:22 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Minn. Loon.jpg
Minnesota
State funding brings planned National Loon Center closer to construction
June 26, 2023 10:26 AM
 · 
By  Olivia Stevens / MPR News
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
IMG-0766.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bismarck fans have a memorable run-in with Taylor Swift's mom during Minneapolis concert
June 25, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Tracy Briggs
Grand Forks Air Force Base.png
Local
Look skyward Tuesday afternoon in Grand Forks; city to be part of Air Force demonstration
June 25, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Crash.png
North Dakota
Woman involved in Traill County mishap charged with DUI
June 26, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
2161333+North_Dakota_Highway_Patrol.jpg
News
Bottineau County pilot seriously injured in plane crash
June 22, 2023 05:34 PM
 · 
By  By Herald staff