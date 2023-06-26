Juvenile taken to hospital after ATV rollover crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn. — A juvenile was transported to the hospital after an ATV rollover crash on Saturday, June 24.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash at the interesection of 150th Ave. S.W. and 220th St. S.W. at 8:23 p.m, according to a press release.

Through law enforcement investigation, it was suspected the 2017 Polaris Ranger was traveling northbound through a field when the driver attempted to turn, causing the ATV to roll over.

There were two juvenile females involved, aged 13 and 15, the press release said. The 13-year-old was cleared by the Crookston Area Ambulance on scene and the 15-year-old was transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle.

No seat belts or helmets were utilized at the time of the crash. Alcohol use is not suspected, the release said.

The crash is under investigation.