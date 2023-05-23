Juvenile severely burned by gasoline explosion in Plummer, Minnesota

PLUMMER, Minn. — On Sunday afternoon, May 21, a juvenile boy was burned from a gasoline explosion in Plummer, Minnesota.

According to a press release, the Red Lake County Sheriff's Office, Plummer Fire Department, Red Lake Falls Ambulance and Thief River Falls Ambulance were dispatched to the Red River Ag Store in Plummer.

Witnesses say the boy was sitting on the seat of a running ATV as it was filling up with gasoline. The fumes ignited and burst into flames, engulfing the boy, the release said.

He was taken to the Sanford Emergency Room in Thief River Falls, then transferred to the Hennepin County Burn Center.

The boy's lower extremities were severely burned, the release said. It is reported that he's in serious, but stable, condition.

