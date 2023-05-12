99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Human smuggling attempt involving 20 Mexican citizens intercepted in northwest Minnesota

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Kittson County Sheriff’s Department notified Border Patrol after witnessing multiple people walking south from the U.S.-Canadian border on Thursday.

smugglingattempt.jpg
The Kittson County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Border Patrol officers intercepted a human smuggling attempt in northwestern Minnesota on Thursday, May 11.
Contributed / U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Ingrid Harbo
By Ingrid Harbo
Today at 4:38 PM

CARIBOU, Minn. — A human smuggling attempt involving 20 Mexican citizens near Caribou, Minnesota, was intercepted by U.S. Border Patrol agents and the Kittson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, May 11.

According to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Kittson County Sheriff’s Department witnessed multiple people walking south from the U.S.-Canadian border on Thursday, as well as two cars in the area. Officers stopped the two cars, and Border Patrol agents assigned to the Pembina and Warroad stations were notified. They found 20 people who had crossed the border illegally.

Caribou, Minnesota, is about 45 miles east of Pembina, North Dakota. It is about 100 miles northeast of Grand Forks.

The 20 migrants were determined to be citizens of Mexico and the two drivers were citizens of Guatemala. In total, the group included 16 men, five women and one child. Ages ranged from 3 to 43.

The group was brought to the Pembina Border Patrol Station for processing and custody was transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Enforcement and Removal Operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE
Minnesota DNR conservation officer
Northland Outdoors
Man accused of intentionally crashing into deer in Ely pleads not guilty
The case has inspired state lawmakers to seek double restitution for malicious killing of wildlife
May 12, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Minnesota
Thief River Falls man charged in death of Digi-Key employee; man used sign to strike victim
May 12, 2023 10:22 AM
North Dakota
Former California cheerleading coach arrested in Fargo on child molestation charges
May 12, 2023 09:48 AM
Local
Emerado man sentenced to 50 years for gross sexual imposition
May 12, 2023 07:19 AM

Ingrid Harbo
By Ingrid Harbo
Ingrid Harbo joined the Grand Forks Herald in September 2021.

Harbo covers Grand Forks region news, and also writes about business in Grand Forks and the surrounding area.

Readers can reach Harbo at 701-780-1124 or iharbo@gfherald.com. Follow her on Twitter @ingridaharbo.
What To Read Next
1178150+MNSure-Logo.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesotans with unaffordable family insurance can enroll in MNsure during special period
May 12, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff
File: Pete Stauber
Minnesota
U.S. Rep. Stauber introduces resolution, bill to end mineral withdrawal
May 12, 2023 10:22 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
021121.N.DNT.MPCAPFASpicII
Minnesota
Sweeping ban on 'forever chemicals' moves closer to becoming Minnesota law
May 11, 2023 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Shark Tank winners 2023.jpg
Local
Five Herald stories Grand Forks may have missed this week
May 12, 2023 05:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
2722602+Norway-flag.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Sons of Norway to host in-person Syttende Mai celebration in Grand Forks
May 12, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
121022 Burgum1.jpg
Local
Burgum discusses Grand Forks projects funded in legislative session; total is more than $100 million
May 12, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
4275382+Square_academic_cap_(graduation_hats).JPG
North Dakota
Five North Dakotans will graduate from high school and Lake Region State this month
May 12, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Mook