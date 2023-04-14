99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Highway 9 near Ada, Minnesota, closed due to water over roadway

Specifically, the area is near the Wild Rice River and motorists are urged to use a different route.

Ada town logo sign water tower.jpg
The water tower in Ada, Minnesota.
Grand Forks Herald
By Staff reports
Today at 6:21 AM

ADA, Minn. — A portion of Highway 9 south of Ada has been closed due to water over the road.

The announcement came at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, April 14, from the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Specifically, the area is near the Wild Rice River, according to the agency, and motorists are urged to use a different route.

In a release sent to the media Friday, MnDOT said it "cautions motorists to be alert for the potential of road flooding throughout northwest Minnesota as the spring snow melt continues and water levels rise. Highways could be closed at times if water poses a safety hazard to motorists. Areas that have water on the road or are closed because of flooding are marked on MnDOT’s road conditions map www.511mn.org ."

MnDOT also reminds drivers that when a road is closed, it means it is illegal to attempt to drive on it. Punishment can be up to $1,000 in fines and 90 days in jail. Also, drivers who need to be rescued may be charged other expenses and penalties.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
