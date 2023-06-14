Highway 59 still closed after derailment; former CP employee says 'we shouldn’t be having derailments'

LANCASTER, Minn. — Two weeks after cars on a Canadian Pacific Kansas City train derailed near Lancaster, Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has extended the closure of Highway 59, which runs alongside the site of the derailment.

The section of road between Lake Bronson and Lancaster has been closed since Wednesday afternoon, May 31, and will now remain closed until approximately June 21, MnDOT announced on Tuesday, June 13. Originally, the closure and detour were expected to be lifted by June 14.

According to MnDOT, the highway will remain closed to allow cleanup crews to continue their work.

On May 31, 24 cars on a Canadian Pacific Kansas City train derailed about four miles south of Lancaster, including 13 hazardous materials cars, according to CPKC. Six of the cars contained flammable liquids naphtha and decene. None of the cars leaked as a result of the derailment, and no injuries resulted from the derailment, CPKC said on June 1.

On Tuesday, June 13, CPKC said in an emailed statement the cause of the derailment was still under investigation. C. Doniele Carlson, director of corporate communications for CPKC, did not answer questions regarding the expected timeline of the investigation, the parties involved in the investigation, the length of the train and the reasons for cleanup taking longer than initially expected.

Though train derailments have been in the spotlight since the February derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in East Palestine, Ohio, that sent millions of pounds of toxic chemicals into the air, derailments have long been a common occurrence across the United States. According to Federal Railroad Administration data, in 2022, there were 1,185 train derailments in the U.S. Of the total in 2022, 27 derailments happened in Minnesota and 12 happened in North Dakota. From January 1 to March 31, 2023, there were 307 train derailments in the United States.

Countrywide in 2022 and through March in 2023, human factors have been the leading cause of train derailments, according to the Federal Railroad Administration, followed by track defects. In 2021, track defects were the leading cause of train derailments. Other causes include equipment defects, highway rail crossings and signal defects.

Tom Steinbrenner, a vice general chairman for the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, represents workers who build and maintain tracks, buildings, bridges and other rail infrastructure in the region for CPKC and other railroads. He worked at Canadian Pacific from 2005 to 2019, when he transitioned to union representation for the Burlington System Division of BMWED. He says changes in rail operations and staffing cuts contribute to rail accidents like derailments.

“With these derailments in my mind, it’s neglect,” Steinbrenner said. “When I started in 2005, it was a whole different, what I call, rail integrity culture.”

When he started, railway maintenance focused on preventing accidents.

“We’re behind catastrophes now instead of ahead of them,” Steinbrenner said. “It was more of an offensive culture when I first started, and we’ve switched to a defensive culture.”

Mathew Scherbing, a vice general chairman for the Burlington Northern System Federation of BMWED who represents BNSF workers in North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota, echoed Steinbrenner’s concerns. He says rail companies cannot hire workers fast enough, and are cutting jobs in some places, meaning there are fewer workers for the same amount of work.

“People are pulling at least double duty out there on the tracks working every day,” Scherbing said. “We’re more at the stance of putting out fires and putting on Band-Aids than actually fixing a lot of the issues out there.”

He said fewer workers increase the chances of mistakes or missed details when inspecting and maintaining the rails.

“You can get very complacent very fast, and it’s the safe course to have a lot more guys out there,” Scherbing said.

After the Lancaster derailment, some people expressed relief that it happened in a very rural, unpopulated area, including Minnesota state Rep. John Burkel, R-Badger.

“If you’re going to have a train derailment, at least it's out in the middle,” Burkel told the Herald on June 1.

Steinbrenner said he is tired of hearing the sentiment that there are good places for derailments to happen.

“Ideally, we shouldn’t be having derailments – we should have our maintenance forces out there, maintaining tracks and being able to, and then also having a carrier that’s willing to invest in their own railroad,” Steinbrenner said.

Once railway repairs are complete, MnDOT plans to lift the detour and complete repairs on Highway 59 under traffic, the June 13 MnDOT announcement said.

While the highway has been closed since the derailment, CPKC reopened the rail corridor for trains less than 24 hours after the derailment.