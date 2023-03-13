Former northwest Minnesota school turned Airbnb to soon include public library

MIDDLE RIVER, Minn. — Over the last few years, the Middle River Legacy Center has become a hub of activity in Middle River, Minnesota, as its classrooms-turned-Airbnb lodgings have drawn visitors to the small town. Soon, the building will be the home of the town’s public library.

On Wednesday, March 15, the Barb Geer Memorial Library opens its doors as the newest location in the Northwest Regional Library System. Sandra Melby, who runs the Legacy Center, said the new library will be a place where children and adults can check out books, access resources and gather.

“I’ve always wanted a library — a place where kids can go and where I can go,” she said. “As an adult, I want to read books, I want to check out books and I want to see members of the community.”

The Middle River Legacy Center brought new life to the old Middle River School, which closed in 2018. Now owned by the City of Middle River, the 1950s schoolhouse serves as a community gym, has commercial space for lease and draws short and long-term visitors with its nostalgic lodging options.

The library’s opening on Wednesday is the culmination of years of work, said Sandra Melby.

“We’ve been working for about two years to make this happen, maybe over two years,” said Melby. “Things have really been rolling quickly in the last couple months.”

After convincing the City Council of the need for a library in Middle River, the library was cleared of old books and stocked with books from the Northwest Regional Library System.

The library’s normal hours will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. Melby says Wednesday evenings were picked to coincide with other events in Middle River like the weekly American Legion burger night.

“We’re hoping that it’ll be a part of people’s week to come in, get their burger, stop in at the library, see your neighbors, visit,” said Melby.

Because of its limited hours, the library is classified as a LINK Site, and will not have access to some of the state funding that libraries open for more than 20 hours each week have access to. But even with limited hours, patrons of the Barb Geer Memorial Library will still have access to book return and check out, homework help, job-seeker help and summer reading programs, said Jim Trojanowski, director of the Northwest Regional Library System.

“Any of the services that we provide are available at the Middle River LINK Site, it’s just on a more limited basis,” he said.

Because the library is part of the Northwest Regional Library System, books checked out at the Middle River Library will be able to be returned to other libraries in the system, like the nearby Greenbush Public Library.

The library will cost $6,695 to run each year, which is covered entirely by fundraisers like T-shirt sales, painting classes and book sales conducted by the Friends of the Library Board, said Melby.

“Middle River is good at fundraising,” she said. “We get a lot accomplished that way.”

The library is named after Barb Geer, a Middle River woman who died of cancer in 2019. Geer was dedicated to the arts in Middle River and helped to establish the town’s theater and newspaper, taught music and quilted.

“She was just a big, big, big personality, and when she passed away in 2019, she filled the entire gym,” said Melby.

Gracie Brandon, a 2020 graduate of the Greenbush Middle River School, was hired as the librarian for the Barb Geer Memorial Library. She works in the school district and is going to school for English education.

“I am really looking forward to seeing people in the community come in and see what we’ve been doing and give them an opportunity to gather in a community space, read books and have something to do,” she said.

While other communities in northwest Minnesota have shown interest in starting a new library, none have been as dedicated as Middle River, said Trojanowski. In other cities, he’s seen efforts to start a library led by one or two people, but in Middle River, a group of around 10 was pushing for a library.

“When I saw the level of support, I thought that this really had a chance to succeed,” he said. “I think the fact that they’re going to be opening (this) week is a level of success, but I also am very optimistic that it will continue to be a success in terms of the amount of use it gets.”

The grand opening of the Barb Geer Memorial Library is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, and will have activities like a bookmark decorating contest, scavenger hunt and bingo. Once open, the library’s normal hours will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays.