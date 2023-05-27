99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Florida man accused of human smuggling at border pleads not guilty

STEVE SHAND.jpg
Steve Shand, in a booking photo from the Grand Forks County Correctional Center, is being charged with one count of human smuggling, after being arreste dby Border Patrol agents on Wednesday. Jan. 19.
Submitted / Grand Forks County Correctional Center
By Staff reports
Today at 12:47 AM

GRAND FORKS — A Florida man charged in a deadly human smuggling case at the U.S.-Canadian border pleaded not guilty in federal court on Friday, May 26.

Steve Shand, 48, is accused of illegally bringing migrants from India into the U.S. during a frigid January night in 2022.

Border Patrol agents arrested Shand while he was driving between the ports of entry at Pembina, North Dakota, and Lancaster, Minnesota.

Court documents say there were two undocumented migrants inside his van at the time.

After his arrest, officers found the bodies of the Patel family, just 30 feet north of the Canadian border in Manitoba.

The family of four died from exposure, including their 11-year-old and 3-year-old children.

Authorities also found five more people walking in dangerous conditions along the same road Shand was arrested.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if he is found guilty.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
