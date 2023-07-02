Fire destroys buildings near Nielsville, Minnesota

NIELSVILLE, Minn. — A fire early Saturday evening, July 1, destroyed two buildings in Nielsville.

According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the call for aid came at approximately 6:25 p.m. Responders were sent to 302 Spokely Ave. North in Nielsville.

At the site, two Quonset buildings were ablaze. There were no injuries, but property inside the buildings was destroyed.

A number of agencies responded, including fire departments from Nielsville, Climax, Crookston, Beltrami, Ada, Halstad, Shelly, Buxton, Hendrum and Perley, as well as the ambulance from Crookston.