News Minnesota

Fire destroys buildings near Nielsville, Minnesota

By Staff reports
Today at 7:47 AM

NIELSVILLE, Minn. — A fire early Saturday evening, July 1, destroyed two buildings in Nielsville.

According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the call for aid came at approximately 6:25 p.m. Responders were sent to 302 Spokely Ave. North in Nielsville.

At the site, two Quonset buildings were ablaze. There were no injuries, but property inside the buildings was destroyed.

A number of agencies responded, including fire departments from Nielsville, Climax, Crookston, Beltrami, Ada, Halstad, Shelly, Buxton, Hendrum and Perley, as well as the ambulance from Crookston.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
