Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Fatal shooting of Moorhead 13-year-old ruled an accident

Moorhead police have identified the 13-year-old boy killed in the shooting near Romkey Park

062723.N.FF.RomkeyShooting
Flowers lay Monday, June 26, 2023, at the site of a fatal shooting of a teen June 23 near Romkey Park in Moorhead.
Michael Vosburg/The Forum
April Baumgarten
By April Baumgarten
Today at 5:19 PM

MOORHEAD — The deadly shooting of a 13-year-old boy last week in Moorhead has been ruled an accident, police said.

Police identified the victim as Zain Hussein Mezher, of Moorhead.

The young teenager died from an “accidental gunshot wound” on Friday, police said.

“The incident is tragic, and our sympathies go out to the family and friends of those involved,” the Moorhead Police Department said in a statement Monday, June 26. “There is no danger to the public, and the incident is still under investigation.”

Police responded at about 6:10 p.m. Friday to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of 19th Street South.

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of children had obtained a handgun and had it in a wooded area near Romkey Park when it went off, police said.

The bullet hit Zain, police said. Emergency workers tried to save his life, but he died from his injuries.

Authorities are investigating how the children acquired the handgun, said Moorhead Police Capt. Deric Swenson. The gun was recovered by police, police said.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office in St. Paul conducted an autopsy, and preliminary findings showed the boy's cause of death was a single gunshot wound, according to police.

It’s unclear if charges will be filed in the case.

“The Clay County Attorney's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension are still actively assisting in the investigation,” Moorhead police said in their statement. “Any charges regarding this incident will be the decision of the Clay County Attorney's Office when the case has concluded.”

teenshotscene
People grieve at the scene of a deadly shooting near Romkey Park on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Moorhead.
Matt Henson / WDAY

April Baumgarten
By April Baumgarten
April Baumgarten joined The Forum in February 2019 as an investigative reporter. She grew up on a ranch 10 miles southeast of Belfield, N.D., where her family raises Hereford cattle. She double majored in communications and history/political science at the University of Jamestown, N.D.
What To Read Next
3310272+atv-crash-graf.png
Minnesota
Juvenile taken to hospital after ATV rollover crash in Polk County
June 26, 2023 02:24 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
A courtroom gavel
Minnesota
Roseau County sheriff's deputy accused of misusing government data, other crimes
June 26, 2023 02:03 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Kingsbury memorial 062523.JPG
Minnesota
Madeline Kingsbury’s loved ones reconcile loss, anger at memorial
June 26, 2023 01:32 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
IMG-0766.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bismarck fans have a memorable run-in with Taylor Swift's mom during Minneapolis concert
June 25, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Tracy Briggs
falcon.PNG
Members Only
North Dakota
How a falcon named Savanna mirrors the life of Savanna Lafontaine-Greywind, whose baby was cut from her womb
June 26, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
Crash.png
North Dakota
Woman involved in Traill County mishap charged with DUI
June 26, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A courtroom gavel
North Dakota
Man charged with animal cruelty and neglect of livestock in Cavalier County
June 26, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly