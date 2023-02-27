99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Fargo dentist accused of stabbing in Polk County

The man was treated and released from Essentia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

2753493+police-lights.jpeg
By Staff reports
February 27, 2023 04:49 PM

FOSSTON, Minn. — A Fargo dentist was arrested over the weekend after he was accused of stabbing a man at a cabin in rural Polk County late Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was dispatched to Essentia Hospital in Fosston at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, for a report of a person with a stab wound.

Zachary Papke, of Altoona, Iowa, was with a group of people staying at a cabin in Section 19 of Hill River Township.

He said he “was sitting at a table when he was the victim of an unprovoked attack” by 51-year-old Daniel Mengedoth from Fargo, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said a preliminary investigation showed Mengedoth used a pocket knife to "injure" Papke. Papke was treated and released from Essentia Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Mengedoth was cooperative with sheriff’s deputies and was arrested. Prosecutors charged him with first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

Mengedoth bonded out of the Northwest Regional Correctional Center in Crookston. The Forum’s attempts to reach Mengedoth and his attorney by phone Monday were not successful.

By Staff reports
