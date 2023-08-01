Eric Reinbold, convicted of wife's murder, will plead guilty to additional, unrelated crimes

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — An Oklee, Minnesota, man currently serving a 40-year sentence for murdering his wife will plead guilty to additional, unrelated charges next month.

Eric James Reinbold, 46, was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced in January . Before he went to trial, though, Reinbold was charged with additional crimes for allegedly attacking two Pennington County correctional officers.

According to an affidavit in the case, Reinbold assaulted the correctional officers on June 4, 2022, in an attempt to escape from custody. He was unsuccessful, and subsequently charged with first-degree assault, attempted escape from custody and fourth-degree assault.

A pre-trial hearing was held over Zoom on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 1. Reinbold appeared electronically from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Rush City.

During the hearing, his defense attorney — Christopher Cadem — said the state made an offer Reinbold would accept. The proposed plea agreement hasn’t been filed.

The plea hearing was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 1, allowing Cadem more time to discuss the agreement with Reinbold. Sentencing may also take place during the hearing, but it’s not guaranteed.

Reinbold is currently in an appeal process for his murder conviction. The appeal was filed in March and cited an unfair trial, improper and prejudicial evidentiary rulings, improper jury instructions and ineffective counsel.

The appeal also claims Reinbold’s sentence length was “excessive, cruel and unusual,” according to court documents. The 40-year sentence — which was determined because the murder met an aggravating factor of “particular cruelty” since Reinbold stabbed his wife numerous times and left her body for her children to find — was referred to as unlawful.

On July 13, the appeal was stayed for 60 days. More information is being pursued by the defense in the meantime.