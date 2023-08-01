Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Eric Reinbold, convicted of wife's murder, will plead guilty to additional, unrelated crimes

Reinbold was charged with three felonies after allegedly attacking two Pennington County correctional officers and attempting to escape from custody. He will plead guilty on Sept. 1.

Eric Reinbold booking photo Pennington County
Eric Reinbold, Pennington County booking photo
By Sav Kelly
Today at 2:48 PM

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — An Oklee, Minnesota, man currently serving a 40-year sentence for murdering his wife will plead guilty to additional, unrelated charges next month.

Eric James Reinbold, 46, was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced in January . Before he went to trial, though, Reinbold was charged with additional crimes for allegedly attacking two Pennington County correctional officers.

According to an affidavit in the case, Reinbold assaulted the correctional officers on June 4, 2022, in an attempt to escape from custody. He was unsuccessful, and subsequently charged with first-degree assault, attempted escape from custody and fourth-degree assault.

A pre-trial hearing was held over Zoom on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 1. Reinbold appeared electronically from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Rush City.

During the hearing, his defense attorney — Christopher Cadem — said the state made an offer Reinbold would accept. The proposed plea agreement hasn’t been filed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plea hearing was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 1, allowing Cadem more time to discuss the agreement with Reinbold. Sentencing may also take place during the hearing, but it’s not guaranteed.

Reinbold is currently in an appeal process for his murder conviction. The appeal was filed in March and cited an unfair trial, improper and prejudicial evidentiary rulings, improper jury instructions and ineffective counsel.

The appeal also claims Reinbold’s sentence length was “excessive, cruel and unusual,” according to court documents. The 40-year sentence — which was determined because the murder met an aggravating factor of “particular cruelty” since Reinbold stabbed his wife numerous times and left her body for her children to find — was referred to as unlawful.

On July 13, the appeal was stayed for 60 days. More information is being pursued by the defense in the meantime.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
Marijuana buds_stock photo
Members Only
Minnesota
Recreational cannabis has arrived in Minnesota. What are its health benefits, risks?
5h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
PKG.Still009 (1).jpg
Minnesota
Miracle meeting: Local Vietnam veteran receives lost medals guarded by fellow vet for 52 years
16h ago
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand
drowning1.jpg
Minnesota
13-year-old girl from Fargo area found dead after possible drowning near Bemidji
20h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
seatbeltlaw
North Dakota
Buckle up North Dakota, officers can now pull you over for not wearing a seat belt
16h ago
 · 
By  Matt Henson
Screenshot (32).png
Members Only
North Dakota
Sandi Sanford, new leader of the NDGOP, fights off 'extreme' label from outside and within party
10h ago
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
Paciotti jump crop.png
Members Only
The Vault
20-year-old Barbara Paciotti vanished in 1969. Did her boyfriend get away with murder?
8h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
2592001+Altru-Logo.jpg
Local
Demand for mental health services rises in Grand Forks area
2d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly