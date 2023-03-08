Eric Reinbold, convicted in wife’s death, appears in court for unrelated assault charges

PENNINGTON COUNTY, Minn. – An Oklee, Minnesota, man recently sentenced for the murder of his wife appeared in court on an unrelated assault charge.

Eric James Reinbold, 46, was charged with first degree assault, fourth degree assault and attempted escape from custody in June while awaiting trial for his murder case. First degree assault has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. Reinbold is currently serving more than 26 years in prison for his wife’s murder.

During the omnibus hearing on Wednesday morning, March 8, scheduling matters and deadlines were discussed. Reinbold’s next court appearance, pre-trial hearing, has been scheduled for 1 p.m. on June 28.

At 9:26 p.m. on June 4, 2022, Correctional Officer Katy Rolland was distributing medications to inmates at the Pennington County Jail and asked if anyone needed over-the-counter medication. According to an affidavit in the case, Reinbold said he did and exited the pod.

Rolland saw Reinbold holding an object “which she believed to be a white colored pencil,” the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Reinbold “grabbed” hold of Rolland, and the two struggled before “Rolland felt a push,” lost her footing, fell to the ground and struck the back of her head “with enough force that she saw stars in her eyes."

The affidavit states Reinbold “began dragging her across the floor,” but let go when another officer, Alexander Yorba, approached.

Reinbold continued to grab Rolland by the shirt and hair, “attempting to strike [her] … with his left hand that continued to hold the white colored pencil,” the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Reinbold told Yorba to open the door and “forcefully shoved” him into a concrete wall, causing him to fall to the floor. Yorba refused to open the door, saying he couldn’t feel his legs.

Reinbold took the officer’s badge and attempted to use it on the badge reader, but it wouldn’t work, the affidavit said. Reinbold stood over Yorba, “holding the white colored pencil to [his] throat demanding that [he] open the door to the jail facility,” the affidavit said.

Rolland went to the control desk and let another officer, Briana Vosen, out of a nearby pod. According to the affidavit, Vosen overheard the altercation and prepared to use her Taser.

Vosen approached Reinbold and attempted to verbally de-escalate the situation, but was unsuccessful. Vosen fired the Taser at Reinbold, but the "probes did not penetrate completely,” the affidavit said.

Reinbold started to fall over but attempted to continue his altercation with Yorba, so Vosen dispatched the Taser again — but it had no effect. Reinbold attempted to remove it from Vosen's hand then held the badge with its pin sticking out, the affidavit said.

After a third time, Reinbold eventually released the badge and was handcuffed and placed in a holding cell once members of law enforcement arrived on scene to provide assistance.

Rolland was transported by ambulance to Sanford “for a head injury she suffered during the incident.” Yorba reported his existing back problems were worsened by the incident, and he could not feel his legs when he was knocked to the ground. Yorba went to the emergency room as well, was checked and then released, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, the incident was captured by surveillance cameras.