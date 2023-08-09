Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Electric Bird scooter fleet moves forward in East Grand Forks

The East Grand Forks City Council discussed a fee schedule for the company at its Tuesday night meeting, Aug. 8. The council will revisit the Bird scooters issue at its next meeting.

East Grand Forks City Hall
Herald file photo
Hannah Shirley
By Hannah Shirley
Today at 8:49 PM

EAST GRAND FORKS — The East Grand Forks City Council is set to move forward with bringing a fleet of electric Bird scooters to the city.

Before bringing 100 scooters to East Grand Forks, the City Council must establish an annual fee schedule for the company to operate within city limits. The council appeared to be in agreement at its working session Tuesday night, Aug. 8, on charging Bird and any future electric scooter companies an application fee of $2,000 and an annual license renewal fee of $500.

This is the same fee schedule established by the city of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks City Administrator Reid Huttunen told the council Tuesday night.

Although Grand Forks’ fleet is limited to 400 scooters, and East Grand Forks’ fleet will be limited to 100, council member Brian Larson pointed out that the two cities likely have the same fixed costs associated with legal review and administrative efforts regardless of the size of the fleet.

The council will revisit the Bird scooters issue at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

In other council news:

  • The council appears set to offer the interim Parks and Recreation superintendent position to Jeremy King, the city’s public works supervisor. The superintendent position was vacated by Huttunen when he took the city administrator position last month. King told the council Monday night that he intends to seek the full-time superintendent position, but intends to return to the supervisor position should the city hire another permanent candidate. 
    The permanent position has been posted and will remain open through Aug. 28. Huttunen said he hopes to have someone starting in the position by mid-October.
  • City Attorney Ron Galstad also recommended the council update a city ordinance regulating permitted wildflower heights in the city to reflect state statute. The state allows wildflowers of up to 8 inches in lawns and gardens, while at present the city allows wildflowers of up to 6 inches. 
  • The council is also set to name Widseth Smith Nolting and Associates as the city engineers. In this position, Widseth will offer the city engineering and general consulting services.
