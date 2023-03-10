East Grand Forks couple facing multiple felony charges after toddler's suspected fentanyl overdose

EAST GRAND FORKS — An East Grand Forks couple is facing multiple charges after a toddler was administered Narcan and hospitalized due to a suspected drug overdose on Thursday, March 9.

The child stayed at the hospital overnight, according to Lt. Rodney Hajicek at the East Grand Forks Police Department.

“I haven’t had an update from this morning yet, but I think the child’s doing fine,” Hajicek said.

Hajicek believes the 2-year-old stayed for observation overnight and some additional testing the next morning. He said Polk County Social Services are involved.

According to an affidavit in the case, emergency personnel were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. on March 9 for a report of a child choking.

On scene at 205 3rd Street Northwest in East Grand Forks, Officer Alex Schilke observed the child laying on the floor, unresponsive and breathing laboriously, the affidavit said.

Schilke spoke to the father, 25-year-old Taylor Luverne Paul, and observed “that he had very glossy eyes; was unable to keep still; and had a skeletal appearance,” the affidavit said.

Schilke believed Paul was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Shortly after, 24-year-old Samantha Ann Jacquemart arrived. Jacquemart said she was the child’s stepmother.

Paul left briefly to get his glasses at “the apartment he was staying,” and Jacquemart sat close to where the child “was being attended to and did not show much emotion,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit states law enforcement had been informed the previous day Jacquemart and Paul were using and selling counterfeit M30 pills that contain fentanyl.

When Paul returned, he and Jacquemart told Schilke they believed the child “had choked on some bread or pizza while they were sleeping,” the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Schilke “doubted this story based on his observations” of the child and instead suspected some kind of drug overdose. Schilke asked the couple if the child had taken any medication, drugs or pills. They said he had not.

Emergency personnel administered Narcan and revived the child, the affidavit said.

A paramedic told Schilke he believed the child had overdosed on some kind of drug, and Schilke “knew that Narcan generally was used to revive individuals who had overdosed on an opiate,” the affidavit said.

Paul and Jacquemart were both placed under arrest. Paul stated his child did not overdose and “the paramedics were wrong,” the affidavit said.

Law enforcement looked in the apartment for “anything in plain view” that could have caused the child to overdose, and located a burnt piece of tinfoil in the bathroom garbage.

An officer interviewed Jacquemart, who said she and Paul “were addicted to fentanyl,” and had used some before passing out at around 4 a.m. that morning.

A search warrant was issued for the apartment, where the affidavit states officers found the following items: drug paraphernalia, a small amount of suspected marijuana, two pills, $422 in cash, a plastic baggie and tinfoil, a plastic baggie containing white powder and 26 suspected counterfeit M30 pills.

A field-test on the white powder tested “positive for the presence of fentanyl,” the affidavit said.

When Paul and Jacquemart were separately interviewed, they both said they used and sold fentanyl, according to the affidavit. The sales often took place within the apartment, which is “directly across the street from and within 300 feet of the Sacred Heart Elementary/High School,” the affidavit said.

Due to their proximity to a school, both Jacquemart and Paul were charged with second degree controlled substance sale within a prohibited zone, which has a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and $500,000 in fines. The couple were also charged separately with third degree possession of a controlled substance within a prohibited zone and felony endangerment of a child.