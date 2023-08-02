East Grand Forks appears set to make cannabis use in public places a petty misdemeanor

EAST GRAND FORKS — The East Grand Forks City Council appears poised to approve a city ordinance prohibiting the use of cannabis in public places within city limits.

The new state law makes use of cannabis products in public places a petty misdemeanor, but since enforcement falls on local bodies, it is necessary for the city to update its city code to reflect the change, City Attorney Ron Galstad wrote to the council in a memo.

According to state statutes, a petty misdemeanor is punishable by no more than a $300 fine.

The first reading of the proposed ordinance came at the council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1, the same day adult-use recreational cannabis became legal in Minnesota.

If passed, it will be the first ordinance passed by the City Council regulating the use of recreational cannabis within city limits since passing a moratorium on cannabis sales. State law allows localities to enact up to a two-year moratorium as a stopgap so that local lawmakers can establish regulations on the budding industry.

The council agreed to move the ordinance forward unanimously without discussion.

In other news, the council also appears set to amend city code to allow for the use of electric Bird scooters on city streets.

There is not yet any timeline on when residents can expect to see Bird scooters in East Grand Forks, said City Administrator Reid Huttunen, but he’s hopeful the program will be up and running soon after the ordinance’s second reading at the council’s Aug. 15 meeting.

In its current form, the ordinance prohibits the use of the scooters on any road with a posted speed limit of more than 30 mph. The Bird scooters are capable of speeds of 10 to 15 mph.

At the next reading, council members will have to agree on a fee schedule for the program and how many scooters will be in the city’s fleet.

In his draft of the ordinance, Galstad recommended 100 scooters.

For comparison, he noted that Grand Forks has a fleet of 400 Bird scooters, and has an application fee of $2,000 and an annual renewal fee of $500.

Galstad also recommended council members establish a system for residents to make Bird-related complaints to the city, as Grand Forks has.

