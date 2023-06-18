Driver reports hitting person laying in the road near NW Minnesota lake; victim dead at the scene

LAKE PARK TOWNSHIP, Minn. — An individual was killed in the early morning hours, Sunday, June 18, on a roadway in rural Becker County.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office responded at 4:04 a.m. to a call from a female motorist who said she had potentially struck someone with her vehicle, a news release from the office stated. The person who was hit was said to be lying in the middle of County Highway 4, near the intersection with Dahlgren Beach Road.

Sheriff's office deputies as well as the Lake Park Fire Department, Lake Park Rescue Squad, Essentia-St. Mary’s EMS and Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene. Upon arrival, the victim was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation as of Sunday afternoon. The names of those involved will be released upon family notice.