Devils Lake man sentenced for carjacking a man at gunpoint in Minnesota

GRAND FORKS — A Devils Lake, North Dakota, man was sentenced to 136 months in prison for carjacking a man at gunpoint in Blaine, Minnesota.

According to a press release from the Minnesota District of the U.S. Department of Justice, 27-year-old Joshua Lee Sinawa was sentenced by Chief Judge Patrick J. Schiltz on Tuesday, April 18.

For the carjacking charge, Sinawa was sentenced to 52 months. He was sentenced to 84 months for brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, the release said. The sentences will be served consecutively.

Sinawa will be on three years of supervised release following his time in prison, the release said.

According to court documents, Sinawa approached a bakery delivery box truck in a Cub Foods parking lot at 3:52 a.m. on July 30, 2022.

Sinawa approached the vehicle on the driver's side and pointed a firearm at the delivery driver. He told the driver to get out of the vehicle, "then forced him to walk into the Cub Foods store at gunpoint," the release said.

Sinawa left the store while the driver was still inside it, fleeing the scene in the delivery truck.

The case came about through an investigation conducted by both the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Blaine Police Department, the release said.

The case was prosecuted by assistant U.S. attorneys Andrew S. Dunne and Craig R. Baune.