News Minnesota

Crookston man found competent in attempted murder case

Kevin Corona is accused of attempting to murder his mother. He underwent evaluations that have determined him fit to proceed, and his next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.

A courtroom gavel
By Sav Kelly
Today at 12:45 PM

POLK COUNTY, Minn. — A Crookston man charged with attempted murder, among other crimes, on Tuesday was found competent to proceed.

Kevin Corona, 36, was arrested on March 3 after allegedly stabbing and attempting to strangle his mother, Angie Gonzalez.

According to an affidavit in the case, a Crookston police officer was dispatched to a local residence at approximately 4:05 p.m. At the scene, he found Corona leaning over Gonzalez, with his hands around her neck, the affidavit said.

They were both covered in blood, and there was a knife on the ground next to them, the affidavit said. Corona allegedly continued trying to strangle Gonzalez, despite being told to get off of her. At that point, the officer tackled and handcuffed him.

Gonzalez had lacerations on her face, abdomen area, underarm, neck and hand. Her clothing also appeared to have been cut. The nearby knife had a blade approximately eight to 10 inches long, and there appeared to be blood on it, the affidavit said.

Gonzalez was taken in an ambulance and spoke to a detective while being transported. She said she'd gotten home from work at approximately 3:40 p.m.

Corona had been living with her since he got out of prison and was upset because was planning to move, Gonzalez told police. She suspected Corona had been using drugs that day. He said he was going to hurt her, grabbed a knife and stabbed her, the affidavit said.

Gonzalez was later life-flighted to a Fargo hospital due to the life-threatening nature of her injuries , the affidavit said.

Corona is charged with first-degree premeditated attempted murder, second-degree intentional attempted murder and first-degree assault causing great bodily harm — each of which have a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

He's also charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and felony domestic assault.

In June, an order was issued to evaluate Corona for competency, mental illness and cognitive impairment. He was found competent to proceed, and his next hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 31.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
