Crookston man charged with attempting to murder his mother appears in court

POLK COUNTY, Minn. – A Crookston man charged with the attempted murder of his mother had his initial appearance in court on Thursday, April 6.

Kevin Corona, 36, was given interim conditions when he was arrested in March. He is being held without bond at the Northwest Regional Corrections Center.

Corona is charged with five felonies. Three of his charges each have a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison: first-degree premeditated attempted murder, second-degree intentional attempted murder and first-degree assault causing great bodily harm.

Corona’s other charges are second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and felony domestic assault.

According to an affidavit in the case, Officer Heath Hanson of the Crookston Police Department was dispatched to a potential stabbing at 4:05 p.m. on March 3. Hanson arrived at 110 West Eighth Street, where Corona was “kneeling down” over a woman who was on the ground, “with both of his hands around her neck,” the affidavit said.

Both individuals were “covered in blood” and a knife with an approximately 8- to 10-inch blade was on the ground beside them, the affidavit said.

Hanson yelled at Corona to get off the woman, but Corona “continued trying to strangle [her],” the affidavit said. Hanson tackled and handcuffed Corona before tending to the woman.

According to the affidavit, the woman had a number of lacerations. There were also suspected cuts in the woman’s clothing. Hanson believed her hand lacerations were defensive wounds. He also suspected the abdomen injuries were life-threatening, the affidavit said.

The woman said her son, Kevin Corona, attacked her. When Hanson asked the man if he was Kevin, he said “yeah,” then allegedly lunged toward Hanson and the woman. Another officer arrived on scene and was able to push Corona away.

In the woman's statement to police, she said that at approximately 3:40 p.m., she arrived at the residence where she lived with her son since he got out of prison. The woman said Corona was upset because she was going to move to a different residence, the affidavit said.

Due to the life-threatening nature of the woman’s injuries, she was air-lifted to a hospital in Fargo.

Corona’s next court appearance, an omnibus hearing, is scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 25.