Continuing generosity: With shrinking numbers, Crookston’s Sisters of St. Benedict create endowment

CROOKSTON, Minn. – Over the last 10 years, the Sisters of St. Benedict of Crookston have given approximately $3.5 million in grants to support Catholic ministry, education and health care in northwestern Minnesota. Faced with dwindling numbers, the monastic sisters have created an endowment they hope will allow their generosity to continue for generations to come.

Sister Eileen Mohs stops at the grave of the Rev. Mother M. Eustacia Beyenka, one of the founders of Mount St. Benedict's monastery in Crookston, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Sister Eileen has been at the monastery since 1960. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

In March, the sisters transferred a large percentage of the money in their Mount St. Benedict Foundation, which was started in 1995 to support retired sisters, to the Mount St. Benedict Endowment. The nearly $7 million endowment will be managed by the Diocese of Crookston Catholic Community Foundation, and grants from the endowment will be given to causes that align with the traditional ministries of the sisters.

Though the Mount St. Benedict Foundation was started to help sisters in retirement, for the last 10 years it has also been used to fund grants to support ministries. Those ministries include education, health care and faith formation, said Sister Anita Whalen, who serves on the Mount St. Benedict Foundation Board of Directors.

“One of the things we like to do as Benedictine women is to use the diversity of our gifts, of personality and talent that we have, and to do it in a way that the whole community (of sisters) can get behind,” Whalen said. “We’ve done that over several decades – more than 100 years.”

At its most populated in 1965, around 300 sisters lived at the Mount St. Benedict Monastery. Today, it has about 24 residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We recognize for some time that our numbers are fewer and our age is increasing, so we know that we have to let go of some of the efforts that we’ve done before,” Whalen said.

Managing the foundation was one of those efforts.

“We are happy that in this case the CCF can take this endowment and encourage others to do some of the work that we did as the future unfolds,” Whalen said.

All of the funds in the foundation were contributed by donors, including some who live outside of northwest Minnesota, said Heidi Whiting, director of the Mount St. Benedict Foundation.

“I always had a motto of ‘A little often equals much,’ and I think because the sisters have had a presence for over 100 years, they’ve touched so many lives and people believe in what they do and want to have a part,” Whiting said.

Those donors are just as excited about the ministry the foundation has funded as the sisters are, Whalen said.

“When they get the reports, they are just as happy as we are at how this foundation, and now this endowment, can be generous,” Whalen said. “You know, it’s fun to be generous.”

Grants from the foundation have had to be approved by the board. The same board will become the endowment’s grant committee, made up of three sisters and six lay people from northwest Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grants awarded through the endowment will have to adhere to guidelines set by the sisters, and will be awarded to causes that support education, growth in the Catholic faith, community health care needs, marginalized populations or stewardship of land.

Transferring money from the Mount St. Benedict Foundation to the Mount St. Benedict Endowment is not the only way the sisters have prepared for a smaller community in the future. In June 2021, the Diocese of Crookston launched “The Perfect Fit Capital Campaign” to fund the purchase of the Mount St. Benedict campus, with plans to make it a pastoral center and retreat facility for the diocese.

In total, the campaign seeks to raise $15 million – $12 million for the purchase of Mount St. Benedict and $3 million for an endowment for the property’s maintenance. At the end of June 2022, it secured enough funds to complete the purchase of the property, and moved diocesan staff into the monastery-turned-pastoral center in July 2022.

The Diocese is still raising funds for the $3 million endowment to maintain the property, said Janelle Gergen, director of communications at the Diocese of Crookston.

The sisters live in a private part of the building.

While most of the money in the foundation was transferred to the endowment, some of the funds in the foundation will go toward supporting sisters in retirement and Benedictine Living Community-Crookston, a senior living community, Whiting said.