Boat strikes and kills 1 person in NW Minnesota

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says the boat hit a person in the water.

An Otter Tail County boat on patrol.
Matt Henson
By Matt Henson
Today at 8:48 PM

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. — One person is dead after a person was struck by a boat on Six Lake just southwest of Frazee, Minnesota, on Thursday, June 22.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said they received a 911 call around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday regarding a report of an individual struck by a boat on Six Lake, according to a report from the Sheriff's Office.

The individual had life-threatening injuries at the time of the call, but was pronounced dead following attempted life saving measures.

Police are not releasing their name, age, sex or relationship between the driver of the boat and the victim.

Authorities would not say what the person was doing in the water at the time of the incident.

No foul play or alcohol is suspected, according to the report, as police say this appears to be a tragic accident. No charges are anticipated.

