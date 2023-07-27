Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji company celebrates the restoration of 2 World War II-era planes

AirCorps Aviation opened its hangar at the Bemidji Regional Airport on July 21 for the public to witness two completed planes — A P-51C Thunderbird and P-47 Thunderbolt.

072223.N.BP.AIRPLANES 12.jpg
Community members gather to witness the fully restored WWII aircrafts, a P-47 and a Thunderbird, at an AirCorps Aviation open house on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Bemidji Regional Airport.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Maggi Fellerman
By Maggi Fellerman
Today at 5:42 PM

BEMIDJI — AirCorps Aviation opened its hangar at the Bemidji Regional Airport last Friday, July 21, for the public to witness two completed planes — A P-51C Thunderbird and P-47 Thunderbolt.

According to AirCorps Aviation Fabrication and Sales Specialist Stefan Hokuf, Friday’s open house was held to celebrate the end of an era, but also the start of a new one.

072223.N.BP.AIRPLANES 1.jpg
AirCorps Aviation Fabrication and Sales Specialist Stefan Hokuf visits with attendees during an Aircorps Aviation open house on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Bemidji Regional Airport.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“We’re here to celebrate the finish and completion of these two World War II aircraft as we prepare them to travel over to Airventure in Oshkosh, Wisconsin,” Hokuf said. “Our company has been working on restoring these aircraft for the last several or many years. We are really proud to be able to show the community what we’ve accomplished.”

A whole slew of different teams worked together to restore these historic planes, including Computer-Aided Design teams, fabrication teams, assembly teams and the mechanics that make it run — but everyone's goal is the same.

072223.N.BP.AIRPLANES 6.jpg
Mechanics work on the P-47 Thunderbolt WWII aircraft during an AirCorps Aviation open house on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Bemidji Regional Airport.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“It's really about the legacy of World War II and honoring the Americans that not only flew these airplanes in combat, but the massive amount of Americans who put the airplanes together,” Hokuf said. “We just want to tell that story and honor our veterans.”

During Friday’s event, community members were invited to learn about their history, grab a bite to eat from a food truck and spark up conversations with other plane and history enthusiasts. Attendees even got to witness the planes take flight.

072223.N.BP.AIRPLANES 4.jpg
Attendees check out the fully restored WWII-era P-51C Thunderbird aircraft during an AirCorps Aviation open house on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Bemidji Regional Airport.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Next, the two planes will fly over to Wisconsin to be entered in an Airventure event, where planes of all kinds gather from all over the world and competitions are held for restoration efforts.

Hokuf said specifically WWII aircraft will be competing with one another. A team of judges looks at the authenticity and replication of the aircraft to determine which one wins.

“Our goal is to show what we can do and ultimately try to win in our work and we're really proud of what we do, especially when we finish an aircraft,” Hokuf said. “We have a lot of local people who work here so it's really fun for this opportunity to put the aircraft on display and share it with the larger community.”

072223.N.BP.AIRPLANES 8.jpg
Attendees read about the history of the restored WWII aircraft during an AirCorps Aviation open house on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Bemidji Regional Airport.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072223.N.BP.AIRPLANES 10.jpg
An attendee checks out the fully restored P-47 Thunderbolt World War II aircraft at an AirCorps Aviation open house on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Bemidji Regional Airport
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072223.N.BP.AIRPLANES 11.jpg
Community members gather to witness the fully restored P-47 Thunderbolt and P-51C Thunderbird World War II planes at an AirCorps Aviation open house on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Bemidji Regional Airport.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072223.N.BP.AIRPLANES 9.jpg
Community members gather to witness the fully restored P-47 Thunderbolt and P-51C Thunderbird World War II planes at an AirCorps Aviation open house on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Bemidji Regional Airport.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072223.N.BP.AIRPLANES 7.jpg
Attendees read about the history of the restored WWII aircrafts during an AirCorps Aviation open house on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Bemidji Regional Airport.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072223.N.BP.AIRPLANES 3.jpg
The fully restored P-51C Thunderbird World War II plane is on display during an AirCorps Aviation open house on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Bemidji Regional Airport.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072223.N.BP.AIRPLANES 2.jpg
Attendees visit during an AirCorps Aviation open house on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Bemidji Regional Airport.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072223.N.BP.AIRPLANES 5.jpg
A man checks out the fully restored P-47 Thunderbolt World War II plane at an AirCorps Aviation open house on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Bemidji Regional Airport.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Maggi Fellerman
By Maggi Fellerman
Maggi is a reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer focusing on outdoor and human interest stories. Raised in Aitkin, Minnesota, Maggi is a graduate of Bemidji State University's class of 2022 with a degree in Mass Communication.
