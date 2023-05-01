Authorities investigate suspected animal poisonings near Grygla

GRYGLA, Minn. — Authorities continue to investigate the suspected poisoning of about a half-dozen animals found dead in Wapiti Wildlife Management Area north of Grygla in northwest Minnesota.

The “half dozen or so” animals found dead on the WMA in the March incident included a homeowner’s black Labrador, along with a red fox, pine marten, skunk, crow and raven, according to Ben Huener, conservation officer for the Department of Natural Resources in Roseau, Minnesota.

Another person’s black Lab also got sick but survived, Huener said.

Some of the animals were sent away to a lab for further testing to determine a more specific cause of death, Huener said, but the timeline for test results is unknown. He was reluctant to divulge additional details because the investigation is ongoing.

“Hopefully some more things will come to light here in the next couple of weeks, but I have no idea if that turnaround is days or months,” he said.