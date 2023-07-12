Appearance bond granted for Roseau County sheriff's deputy accused of data misuse, other crimes

ROSEAU COUNTY, Minn. — A Roseau County sheriff’s deputy charged with multiple crimes, including misuse of government data, was granted an appearance bond on Wednesday, July 12.

Bruce Kent Hanson, 58, is charged with felony presenting false claims to a public officer or body equal to or less than $1,000, which has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Hanson is also charged with six counts of misdemeanor unauthorized acquisition of government data, and one count of gross misdemeanor misconduct of a public officer or employee.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hanson has been put on administrative leave.

According to an affidavit in the case, Hanson retrieved information about multiple people, as well as numerous license plates, from a crime database. It’s suspected that Hanson made these searches while on and off duty.

Hanson allegedly shared some of the information with other people, including Meranda Kae Lindgren, a current inmate at Pennington County Jail.

Additionally, Hanson is suspected of using his government email address for unofficial use, such as depositing money into Lindgren’s commissary account at the Pennington County Jail.

In his initial appearance on Wednesday, Hanson was granted an appearance bond with two special conditions that are common in felony cases: he can’t leave the state without approval or possess firearms.

“(Hanson) has 32 years of law enforcement experience, and no criminal record,” said Robert Thorwaldsen, Hanson’s attorney.

The state requested additional conditions: prohibiting alcohol use and contact with three potential witnesses who work at the sheriff’s office. The defense argued that Hanson has close personal relationships with the potential witnesses, and the conditions were denied, but Hanson was instructed not to discuss the case with them.

Hanson’s omnibus hearing is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Oct. 24.