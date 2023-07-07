Anthrax in multiple cattle and a horse confirmed in Kittson County, in northwest Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota’s first case of anthrax in animals in more than a decade has been confirmed, according to a press release from the Minnesota Board of Animal Health.

Multiple cattle and a horse in Kittson County have been confirmed to have anthrax, and the property has been quarantined. Kittson County is in the extreme northwest corner of the state.

Though anthrax in animals is not a risk to the public, the release says people who have had contact with animals that have died of anthrax should contact their health care provider or the Minnesota Department of Health.

Anthrax comes from the spore-forming bacterium Bacillus anthracis, the press release says, which can appear in larger concentrations following flooding, excavation or rainstorms. Anthrax in animals usually occurs in the summer, especially in animals that graze on pasture like sheep, goats and cattle.

Animals often die before they show signs of anthrax, which is why veterinarian examination is important if they die suddenly or are found dead in their pasture. If anthrax is the suspected cause, veterinarians should avoid performing a field necropsy in order to prevent spore formation and contamination.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health encourages producers to keep their livestock up to date on anthrax vaccinations, especially in northwest Minnesota, as this disease has been concentrated in the area in the past.

“One of the reasons we don’t see a lot of anthrax cases in the state anymore is because we have proactive measures to protect livestock like vaccinations,” Dr. Katie Cornille, who oversees the board’s bovine programs, said. “With this detection in Kittson County, livestock producers who graze their animals on pasture in and around the county should talk to their veterinarian about vaccinating their animals if they aren’t already.”

The release says any suspected cases of anthrax in Minnesota must be reported immediately to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health. This will ensure proper disposal of the carcass to prevent spreading spores. Anthrax can be spread through contact with an animal or its products.

The last case of anthrax in animals in Minnesota was confirmed in June 2013 in a Pennington County cow.