Angle Inlet, Minnesota, featured in Freschetta Pizza marketing campaign

Earlier this month, Freschetta Pizza, a Minnesota-based frozen pizza brand, filmed a marketing campaign in Angle Inlet called “The Great Frozen Pizza Expedition.”

On April 6, Freschetta Pizza filmed a commercial in Angle Inlet, Minnesota, the northernmost point in the contiguous United States.
ANGLE INLET, Minn. – Since the start of the pandemic, Angle Inlet, in Minnesota’s Northwest Angle, has been the subject of numerous news stories and documentaries for the unique travel challenges its geographic anomalies present. Earlier this month, the remote town’s 60 residents got a taste of a different kind of production – a frozen pizza commercial.

On Thursday, April 6, Freschetta Pizza, a Minnesota-based frozen pizza brand, filmed a marketing campaign in Angle Inlet called “The Great Frozen Pizza Expedition.” In the resulting commercial, a dog sled team hauls a pizza cooler across a frozen Lake of the Woods. Coordinating with the Northwest Angle Edge Riders, the Angle’s snowmobile club, the brand provided 150 Freschetta pizzas for Angle Inlet residents to easily access.

“This area is used to the documentaries, but the commercial was new to us,” said Joe Laurin, president of the Northwest Angle Edge Riders.

Due to a mapping error, the Northwest Angle is part of the United States, instead of Canada, which surrounds it on three sides. Separated from most of Minnesota by Lake of the Woods, residents of the Angle have to drive about 40 miles through Manitoba to reach the rest of the United States by land. In the winter months, travel is possible across the frozen lake when conditions are right. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the town was even more cut off after international borders closed.

Brian Thompson, senior marketing manager of premium pizza at Schwan’s Company, which owns Freschetta, said the campaign shows how far Freschetta will go to connect with people.

“As a brand, our job is to find ways to connect with our consumers, and I think the more real those ways are, the better,” Thompson said. “Sometimes that means trying to get in as many grocery stores as possible where people live, and it means going the extra mile, or 20 miles across land, maybe across a frozen lake to get that done.”

One of Freschetta’s core tenets is respect, said Thompson, specifically, respecting a well-made pizza.

“We also respect the lengths that people can sometimes have to go to get our pizza, so I think we were paying that respect back in a meaningful way and a way that made sense for what we were doing and how we were doing it,” Thompson said.

The planning of the campaign gave the Freschetta team insight into the daily life of people who live in Angle Inlet.

“As we were planning this, we experienced some of the challenges that the people of Angle Inlet go through in terms of crossing borders, just for some of the more basic things that some of us take for granted, like pizza delivery,” Thompson said.

The crews filmed the commercial just after a late season blizzard left a fresh layer of snow over much of the region. Because the fresh snow would make it challenging for the dogs to pull the cooler across 30-plus miles of lake, the cooler was actually brought on the road through Canada.

“I think they ended up driving them because it just worked out better that way than to run the dogs through 10 inches of powder for over 30 miles. I’m sure they would have been worn out,” said Laurin.

Musher Chuck Gould, owner and operator of Kitwatchi Adventures in Isabella, Minnesota, was featured in the commercial with his team of sled dogs.

Laurin said the commercial took longer to film and had more directing than other types of media filmed in the Angle.

“It was a little bit of a Hollywood thing too, because they take forever,” Laurin said. “I thought if I’m going to be interviewed, like 10 minutes would be about it, but it had to be an hour I was sitting on that snowmobile.”

Word travels fast in the Angle, he said, so many residents came to watch the commercial being filmed and were featured in the commercial.

Thompson said Angle residents were humble, but proud to share about their lifestyle.

“I think they were excited to have someone recognize that,” Thompson said.

The deep freezer from the campaign will remain at Northwest Angle Edge Riders Clubhouse.

“With as much planning as it takes to get groceries up there, deep freezers are important, so we’re happy to contribute that and we certainly hope they don’t mind that it’s very green and we put a few logos on it,” Thompson said.

Ingrid Harbo
By Ingrid Harbo
Ingrid Harbo joined the Grand Forks Herald in September 2021.

Harbo covers Grand Forks region news, and also writes about business in Grand Forks and the surrounding area.

Readers can reach Harbo at 701-780-1124 or iharbo@gfherald.com. Follow her on Twitter @ingridaharbo.
