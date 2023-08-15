Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
News Minnesota

Anders Odegaard sentencing delayed; victim’s family not informed of plea agreement

The judge withdrew acceptance of Odegaard’s guilty plea. Additionally, an evaluation of Odegaard’s competency was requested. The findings will be reviewed in a Sept. 25 hearing.

Anders Odegaard.JPG
Anders Leland Odegaard Mugshot
Marshall County Sheriff's Department
By Sav Kelly
Today at 10:28 AM

MARSHALL COUNTY, Minn. — A Warren man recently pleaded guilty to second-degree unintentional murder, but the judge has withdrawn acceptance because the victim’s family wasn’t aware of the plea — or plea agreement — beforehand.

Anders Leland Odegaard, 32, was arrested on Aug. 23, 2022, after law enforcement found his ex-wife, Carissa Odegaard, unresponsive at his residence. After she died, Anders Odegaard was charged with two counts of second-degree murder: one with intent, one without.

Odegaard maintains his innocence, but eventually gave an Alford plea to unintentional murder, acknowledging there’s enough evidence to convict him of the crime.

In a Zoom hearing on Tuesday morning, Aug. 15 — originally scheduled as Odegaard’s sentencing — Judge Corey Harbott explained that he accepted Odegaard’s plea with the assumption that Carissa Odegaard’s family had been notified of it.

This was the expectation — but not, in fact, what happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harbott informed the state that any future pleas and agreements will need to be discussed with Carissa Odegaard’s family. The plea agreement proposed with Anders Odegaard’s Alford plea would have sentenced him to about 18 years in prison.

Eighteen years is longer than many second-degree murder sentences, but many are dissatisfied with the offer. Donald Aandal, representing the state, explained it’s been impossible to prove that Odegaard intentionally killed his ex-wife. That, along with Odegaard’s lack of criminal history, were major factors that led to the agreement.

On Aug. 11, Aandal requested that Odegaard undergo a competency evaluation before his sentencing. During the Tuesday, Aug. 15, hearing, Harbott asked if Eric Gudmundson, Odegaard’s attorney, had any objection.

“I have no doubt about his competence, but I think there are some underlying mental health issues,” Gudmundson said.

Gudmundson explained an evaluation may help with future proceedings, and Harbott approved it. A review hearing to discuss its findings is scheduled for 12 p.m. Sept. 25.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
08141500_PKG_Barriers.Still005.jpg
Minnesota
Nearly 150 median barriers need repair between Moorhead, Fergus Falls after a winter of crashes
16h ago
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand
A courtroom gavel
Minnesota
Roseau, Minnesota, man appears in court for drug and violent crimes
18h ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
46ad6b-20230811-a-man-stands-in-front-of-a-building-2000.jpg
Minnesota
On heels of big state construction package, another $7.4B in requests await
1d ago
 · 
By  Brian Bakst and Dana Ferguson / MPR News
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Kadon walleye extended for web.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: East Grand Forks teen lands 31.5-inch walleye on Red Lake River
23h ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
kristen tupac
College
How UND volleyball coaches approached recruiting first full class
23m ago
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
DNR deer photo.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Apply through Aug. 18 for special youth deer, prairie chicken hunts
3h ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Grand Forks roundabout_edited-1b.jpg
North Dakota
Roundabout law concerns North Dakota drivers
4h ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly