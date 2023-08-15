Anders Odegaard sentencing delayed; victim’s family not informed of plea agreement

MARSHALL COUNTY, Minn. — A Warren man recently pleaded guilty to second-degree unintentional murder, but the judge has withdrawn acceptance because the victim’s family wasn’t aware of the plea — or plea agreement — beforehand.

Anders Leland Odegaard, 32, was arrested on Aug. 23, 2022, after law enforcement found his ex-wife, Carissa Odegaard, unresponsive at his residence. After she died, Anders Odegaard was charged with two counts of second-degree murder: one with intent, one without.

Odegaard maintains his innocence, but eventually gave an Alford plea to unintentional murder, acknowledging there’s enough evidence to convict him of the crime.

In a Zoom hearing on Tuesday morning, Aug. 15 — originally scheduled as Odegaard’s sentencing — Judge Corey Harbott explained that he accepted Odegaard’s plea with the assumption that Carissa Odegaard’s family had been notified of it.

This was the expectation — but not, in fact, what happened.

Harbott informed the state that any future pleas and agreements will need to be discussed with Carissa Odegaard’s family. The plea agreement proposed with Anders Odegaard’s Alford plea would have sentenced him to about 18 years in prison.

Eighteen years is longer than many second-degree murder sentences, but many are dissatisfied with the offer. Donald Aandal, representing the state, explained it’s been impossible to prove that Odegaard intentionally killed his ex-wife. That, along with Odegaard’s lack of criminal history, were major factors that led to the agreement.

On Aug. 11, Aandal requested that Odegaard undergo a competency evaluation before his sentencing. During the Tuesday, Aug. 15, hearing, Harbott asked if Eric Gudmundson, Odegaard’s attorney, had any objection.

“I have no doubt about his competence, but I think there are some underlying mental health issues,” Gudmundson said.

Gudmundson explained an evaluation may help with future proceedings, and Harbott approved it. A review hearing to discuss its findings is scheduled for 12 p.m. Sept. 25.